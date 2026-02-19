Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Janesville Jets

Published on February 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines open a three-game weekend tonight with Game one against the Janesville Jets.

In a rare three-in-three slate, Anchorage will face three different opponents in three days, a departure from the typical weekend series format.

Janesville enters the matchup sitting just behind the Wolverines in the Midwest Division standings, with Anchorage holding a game in hand.

Both teams are coming off split weekends. The Jets earned a split against the Brown Bears, while the Wolverines grabbed a statement win over division leaders, the Minnesota Wilderness.

Puck drops at 4:05 PM AKST. Catch the game at Dave & Buster's, or stream live on NAHLtv.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2026

