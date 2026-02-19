Hat Tricks, Rebels Clash in Crucial Home-And-Home Series

Published on February 19, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Hat Tricks and Philadelphia Rebels square off in a pivotal home-and-home series this weekend. Friday night's matchup begins at 7:30PM at the Hollydell Ice Arena before the series shifts to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday at 7:00PM.

Saturday night in Danbury will feature $3 Buck Blitz, where fans can purchase a hot dog and beer for a total of $3.

Season Series Snapshot

This marks the third and final meeting series of the season between the clubs. The Hat Tricks have won three of the past four contests, outscoring Philadelphia 8-6. Every game between the two this season has been decided by just one goal.

Both teams have gone 2-for-10 (20%) on the power play in the head-to-head matchups.

The last meeting came December 9, when Jordan Brothers scored the game's lone goal and Ilja Nitikins turned aside all 31 shots he faced in a 1-0 Rebels road win.

Against Danbury, Brothers and Johnny Conlin each have two goals (two points), while Mikey Conlon has two assists. Rebels goaltenders have combined for a 2.04 goals-against average, a .933 save percentage, and one shutout versus the Hat Tricks.

Tanner Terranova leads Danbury with two goals against Philadelphia, while Ryan Lukko (three assists) and Terranova (2 goals, 1 assist) pace the team with three points each. Hat Tricks netminders have posted a 1.51 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage in the season series, with no shutouts.

Rebels Overview

Philadelphia enters the weekend eighth in the East Division with a 17-21-2-6 record (42 points), ranking 26th overall in the league. The Rebels are coming off a home-and-home sweep at the hands of the New Jersey Titans, falling 4-1 and 4-2. They have won one of their past five games and three of their last ten.

The Rebels have scored 117 goals (28th in the league) and allowed 135 (16th). Their power play operates at 12.43% (32nd), while their penalty kill sits at 78.43% (17th). Philadelphia has 21 power-play goals (31st), five short-handed goals (21st), and has allowed five short-handed goals (18th).

Jordan Brothers leads the team with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) and shares the team lead in game-winning goals (three) with long-time Rebel Brayton Frick. Charlie Spencer carries a team-best +12 rating, and Thomas Klockkov has a team-high 164 penalty minutes.

In goal, the Rebels boast a combined 2.74 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with two shutouts (Ben Varsa and Nitikins). Nitikins owns a team-best .922 save percentage, a 2.41 goals-against average, and 11 wins.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury sits sixth in the East Division with a 21-18-3-3 record (48 points), 17th overall in the league. The Hat Tricks are coming off a home sweep of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, earning a 3-2 shootout win (their first extra-session victory of the season) followed by a 3-0 shutout. They have won four of their last five and six of their past ten.

The Hat Tricks have scored 141 goals (17th) and allowed 140 (17th most). Their power play clicks at 15.53% (28th), while their penalty kill ranks 10th at 82.07%. Danbury has 25 power-play goals (28th), six short-handed goals (15th), and has allowed four short-handed goals (25th).

Kai Elkie leads the team with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists), while Matt Shpungin tops the club with 18 goals. Austin Michaud, Peter Freel, and Terranova each have two game-winning goals. Gauvin owns a team-best +14 rating, and O'Hara leads the team in penalty minutes with 127.

Danbury's goaltenders have combined for a 2.90 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with five shutouts (Luke Brassil, 1; Jon Dukaric, 4). Dukaric leads the team with 17 wins, four shutouts, a .920 save percentage, and a 2.55 goals-against average.

With every meeting decided by a single goal this season, another tight battle is expected as both teams jockey for crucial points in the East Division playoff race.







