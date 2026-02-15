Dukaric Named East Division Star of the Week After Dominant Sweep

Published on February 15, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The North American Hockey League announced its Bauer Hockey Divisional Stars of the Week for the week ending February 15, and Hat Tricks goaltender Jon Dukaric was named the East Division's Star of the Week.

Dukaric appeared in both games during Danbury's weekend sweep of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, stopping 63 of 65 shots for a .969 save percentage and a sparkling 0.96 goals-against average. He also recorded one shutout - his fourth of the season and second against New Hampshire - which stands as a Hat Tricks franchise record for most shutouts in a single season.

The Ljubljana, Slovenia native now owns 17 wins on the season, tied for the fourth most in the NAHL. He carries a 2.55 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage (eighth best in the league), while his four shutouts rank third overall.

"Jon has been incredible as of late. His consistency and hard work have allowed us to find a flow state in games and build collectively as a group. As Jon leads, we will continue to follow," said Hat Tricks Head Coach and General Manager Lenny Caglianone.

This marks the fifth time this season Dukaric has earned league recognition:

First Star - Week Ending October 12

Second Star - Week Ending December 9

Third Star - Week Ending January 4

Second Star - Week Ending February 8

First Star - Week Ending February 15







