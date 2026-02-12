Hat Tricks Host Mountain Kings for Valentine's Weekend Matinees

Published on February 12, 2026

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks return to the ice at the Danbury Ice Arena this Friday and Saturday (February 13 & 14) for a two-game matinee series against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, with both games beginning at 12:00 PM.

Friday features $5 tickets for all fans, while Saturday's Valentine's Day promotion offers a BOGO special - buy one ticket at full price and receive a second ticket free.

Season Series Snapshot

This weekend marks the third and final meeting of the season between the Hat Tricks and Mountain Kings. Danbury has won three of the four previous matchups, outscoring New Hampshire 20-5.

The teams last met December 5 and 6, when the Hat Tricks posted back-to-back victories by scores of 5-1 and 8-0. The eight-goal performance was Danbury's highest-scoring game of the season.

Tomislav Brennan leads the Mountain Kings with two goals against Danbury this season. New Hampshire has gone 2-for-12 (17%) on the power play in the season series. Mountain Kings goaltenders carry a combined 5.02 goals against average and .834 save percentage against the Hat Tricks.

Ludovik Gauvin leads Danbury with five total points (2 goals, 3 assists) against New Hampshire, while Tanner Terranova has a team-high three goals in the matchup. The Hat Tricks are 5-for-14 (36%) on the man advantage against the Mountain Kings. Danbury goaltenders have combined for a 1.25 goals against average and .952 save percentage in the series, including one shutout by Jon Dukaric.

Mountain Kings Overview

New Hampshire enters the weekend in 10th place (last) in the East Division with a 15-20-3-4 record and 37 points (29th in the league). The Mountain Kings are coming off a split on the road against the Elmira Aviators, falling 3-2 in a shootout before bouncing back with a 7-6 shootout win.

They have won three of their past five and six of their last ten games and carry a 6-11-1-3 road record.

Offensively, the Mountain Kings have scored 111 goals (30th in the league) and allowed 161 (7th most in the league). They operate at 17.20% on the power play (26th) and kill penalties at a 77.97% rate (19th). New Hampshire has scored 27 power-play goals (24th), seven short-handed goals (11th), and has allowed nine short-handed goals (4th most).

Aidan Petroff (8 goals, 11 assists) and Mikahil Cherepanov (3 goals, 16 assists) each lead the team with 19 points. Ben Dias, Alex Gelhar, and Rogiero Cacciarelli each have seven goals to pace the team. Three players have recorded a game-winning goal. Van Martin owns a team-best +12 rating, while Cael Knutson leads the team with 125 penalty minutes.

In net, New Hampshire's goaltenders combine for a 3.59 goals against average and .881 save percentage with two shutouts (Nolan Francis). Gavin Weeks, who qualifies for league statistics, posts a .869 save percentage and 4.10 goals against average. Francis leads the team with six wins.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury sits in 6th place in the East Division with a 19-18-3-3 record and 44 points (17th in the league). The Hat Tricks are coming off a split against the Maine Nordiques, falling 3-2 in overtime before earning a 1-0 shutout victory.

Danbury has won three of its last five and six of its last ten games and carries a strong 12-6-1-1 home record.

The Hat Tricks have scored 135 goals (19th) and allowed 138 (20th most). Their power play operates at 15.58% (28th), while the penalty kill ranks 10th at 81.46%. Danbury has scored 24 power-play goals (29th), six short-handed goals (14th), and has allowed four short-handed goals (23rd in the league).

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 42 points (14 goals, 28 assists), while Matt Shpungin has a team-high 17 goals. Austin Michaud, Peter Freel, and Tanner Terranova each have two game-winning goals. Gauvin carries a team-best +13 rating, and Gavin O'Hara leads the club with 123 penalty minutes.

Danbury goaltenders combine for a 2.99 goals against average and .905 save percentage with four shutouts (Luke Brassil - 1; Jon Dukaric - 3). Dukaric leads the team in wins (15), shutouts (3), save percentage (.917), and goals against average (2.67).







