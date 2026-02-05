Hat Tricks Open February on the Road with Two-Game Set in Maine

Published on February 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road today, traveling to Auburn, Maine to open a two-game series against the Maine Nordiques at Norway Savings Bank Arena. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night's contests is set for 7:30 p.m.

This weekend begins the Hat Tricks' February schedule and marks the first of two trips to Auburn this month, with the teams set to meet again at Norway Savings Bank Arena on February 27 and 28. The series also concludes a demanding stretch that has seen Danbury play six of its last seven games away from home, a span in which the Hat Tricks have gone 2-2.

Nordiques vs. Hat Tricks: Season Series

The two teams opened the 2026 calendar year in Danbury on January 2 and 3. Maine claimed the opener with a 2-1 victory before the Hat Tricks responded the following night with a 5-2 win to split the series.

Damon Myers leads the Nordiques offensively against Danbury with two points (1 goal, 1 assist), while four different Maine players have found the back of the net in the matchup. The Nordiques power play has gone 1-for-14 (7%) in the series, and their goaltenders have combined for a 3.00 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage.

For Danbury, Peter Freel (2 goals, 1 assist) and Kai Elkie (1 goal, 2 assists) each have three points against Maine, with Freel leading the Hat Tricks in goals in the series. Danbury has converted twice on ten power-play opportunities (20%), while Jon Dukaric has started both games, posting a 2.03 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage.

Nordiques Overview

Maine enters the weekend second in the East Division with a 26-12-2-1 record for 55 points, ranking fifth overall in the league. The Nordiques are coming off a road split against division-leading Maryland, earning a 5-4 overtime win before dropping the second game 1-0. Maine has won three of its last five games and seven of its past ten, and boasts a strong 13-5-2-1 record at home.

Offensively, the Nordiques have scored 124 goals (21st in the league) while allowing 110 (ninth fewest). Their power play operates at 15.24% (30th), while their penalty kill has been effective at 80.98% (ninth). Maine has scored 25 power-play goals (26th), added eight shorthanded goals (sixth), and has allowed eight shorthanded goals against (fourth most).

Austin Borggaard leads the Nordiques with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists), while Jack Klevby paces the team with 18 goals. Borggaard also leads Maine with seven game-winning goals and a team-best plus-20 rating. Henry Butte leads the team with 79 penalty minutes.

In goal, Maine's tandem has combined for a 2.52 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage, with six shutouts overall - five by Lukas Fursten and one by Matt Wood. Fursten leads the team with five shutouts and owns a .928 save percentage and a 2.11 goals-against average.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the series seventh in the East Division with an 18-18-2-3 record for 41 points, ranking 23rd overall in the league. The Hat Tricks are coming off a split in Elmira, falling 4-2 in the opener before rebounding with a 5-2 victory. They have won three of their last five games and five of their last ten but have managed just five wins in 18 road games this season.

The Hat Tricks have scored 132 goals (14th in the league) and have allowed 135 (14th most). Their power play has converted at a 15.33% clip (29th), while the penalty kill has operated at 81.29% (10th). Danbury has scored 23 power-play goals (29th), six shorthanded goals (14th), and has allowed four shorthanded goals against (24th).

Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists), while Matt Shpungin tops the team with 17 goals. Austin Michaud, Peter Freel, and Tanner Terranova each have two game-winning goals. On the blue line, Ludovik Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara share the team lead at plus-12, with O'Hara also pacing the Hat Tricks in penalty minutes (21).

Between the pipes, Danbury's goaltenders have combined for a 3.07 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage, with three shutouts - one by Luke Brassil and two by Jon Dukaric. Dukaric leads the team in wins (14), shutouts (2), save percentage (.914), and goals-against average (2.77).







North American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.