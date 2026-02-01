Hat Tricks Score Four Unanswered in Third to Rally Past Aviators, 5-2

Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, the Danbury Hat Tricks erupted for four unanswered goals to storm back for a 5-2 victory over the Elmira Aviators on Saturday night.

Ben Dempster ignited the comeback early in the third period, while Kai Elkie and Brendan Boring scored four minutes apart to swing momentum fully in Danbury's favor. Patrik Ula sealed the win with an empty-net goal late, finishing the night with three points (one goal, two assists). Matt Shpungin opened the scoring in the first period, and Luke Brassil turned aside 32 of 34 shots to earn his third win of the season.

The contest marked the final meeting of the season between the teams, with Elmira winning four of the six matchups.

Shpungin put Danbury on the board with just 12 seconds remaining in the first period. As Ula entered the offensive zone along the near-side boards, the puck deflected off an Elmira defender and right back to Ula, who centered it to Shpungin for a redirection past Aviators netminder Aiden McKenna for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Elmira seized control in the second period, outshooting the Hat Tricks 20-8 and scoring twice. Luke Rubin tied the game on a 5-on-3, slipping a backhander through Brassil from the crease. Jack Kohlmann followed later in the frame after intercepting a pass at center ice and breaking in alone, lifting the puck over Brassil to give the Aviators a 2-1 lead.

Danbury answered at 5:31 of the third period as a Hat Tricks power play expired. Ula kept the puck alive along the far boards and fed Dempster in front, who redirected the puck past McKenna to even the score.

Elkie gave Danbury its first lead of the night four minutes later. Boring carried the puck down the near side, cut toward the net, and threaded a centering pass across the crease that Elkie tipped home for his 14th goal of the season.

Boring doubled the Hat Tricks' lead with nine minutes remaining, beating McKenna short side from a sharp angle at the bottom of the far-side circle for his sixth goal of the season. Ula capped the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final 12 seconds.

McKenna finished the night with 17 saves on 22 shots. Brassil, making his first start since December 19, recorded his first win since shutting out New Hampshire on October 3.







