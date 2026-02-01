Warriors Win! Gutsy Performance from Shorthanded Warriors Ends in Series Split with Wranglers

Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors split the series in Amarillo with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Wranglers on Saturday night. Coming off of a tough game one loss on Friday, Oklahoma got the scoring started early in game two via a Mack Blue snipe from the far side of the goal line. The Wranglers would get the goal back in the second period, but Billy Stuski showed why he was selected to the Top Prospects Tournament in February and kept the Wranglers at bay the rest of the game. The winning goal came on a 5-on-3 opportunity for the Warriors as Alexander Duhon buried a shot from between the dots. Duhon has been a terrific acquisition for Oklahoma as he now has three goals and two assists in 5 games played with the Warriors. The Wranglers emptied their net with two minutes to go, but the Warriors defense proved superior and locked up the win for an Oklahoma team who had just eleven forwards all series. Next weekend, the Warriors face these same Wranglers at the Blazers Ice Centre for Military Appreciation Weekend. Oklahoma will be wearing their 2nd specialty jersey of the season themed to honor those who serve in our nation's armed forces. Tickets are still available for both games at OKWarriors.com.

#WARRIORSWIN #OKLAHOMAHOCKEY







North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.