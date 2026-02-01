Warriors Win! Gutsy Performance from Shorthanded Warriors Ends in Series Split with Wranglers
Published on January 31, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
AMARILLO, TX - The Oklahoma Warriors split the series in Amarillo with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Wranglers on Saturday night. Coming off of a tough game one loss on Friday, Oklahoma got the scoring started early in game two via a Mack Blue snipe from the far side of the goal line. The Wranglers would get the goal back in the second period, but Billy Stuski showed why he was selected to the Top Prospects Tournament in February and kept the Wranglers at bay the rest of the game. The winning goal came on a 5-on-3 opportunity for the Warriors as Alexander Duhon buried a shot from between the dots. Duhon has been a terrific acquisition for Oklahoma as he now has three goals and two assists in 5 games played with the Warriors. The Wranglers emptied their net with two minutes to go, but the Warriors defense proved superior and locked up the win for an Oklahoma team who had just eleven forwards all series. Next weekend, the Warriors face these same Wranglers at the Blazers Ice Centre for Military Appreciation Weekend. Oklahoma will be wearing their 2nd specialty jersey of the season themed to honor those who serve in our nation's armed forces. Tickets are still available for both games at OKWarriors.com.
#WARRIORSWIN #OKLAHOMAHOCKEY
North American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026
- IceRays Fight to Final Horn, Fall Short, 5-4, in El Paso - Corpus Christi IceRays
- Bugs' Streak Snapped with Weekend Split - Shreveport Mudbugs
- Special Teams Decides Close Win against Minnesota - Austin Bruins
- Ice Wolves Take Down Mudbugs, 4-2 - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Warriors Win! Gutsy Performance from Shorthanded Warriors Ends in Series Split with Wranglers - Oklahoma Warriors
- Hat Tricks Score Four Unanswered in Third to Rally Past Aviators, 5-2 - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- 'Tis the Seasoning: Maryland Blanks Maine on Old Bay Night - Maryland Black Bears
- Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines - Anchorage Wolverines
- Weigel Blanks Fairbanks as Wolverines Claim Series Opener - Anchorage Wolverines
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma Warriors Stories
- Warriors Win! Gutsy Performance from Shorthanded Warriors Ends in Series Split with Wranglers
- Warriors Drop Series Finale vs Odessa
- Warriors Win! Oklahoma Sets Franchise Record for Goals Scored in 9-Goal Outburst
- Warriors Win Oklahoma Battles, Outlasts Rhinos in Shootout
- Billy Stuski Named NAHL/Bauer Goaltender of the Month for December