Warriors Drop Series Finale vs Odessa
Published on January 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors fell to the Odessa Jackalopes 4-3 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Blazers Ice Centre. The scoring started quickly for the Jackalopes as they tallied three quick goals in the first ten minutes of play. It was all catch-up from there as Oklahoma surrendered a 4th at the beginning of the 2nd period. The Warriors managed to make things interesting with a trio of goals from Likness, Sorensen, and Duhon in the middle frame, but that was all they could muster the rest of the way. Oklahoma is set to take on the LoneStar Brahmas on Monday afternoon at 2pm in Fort Worth before they are back home to host the 2nd place New Mexico IceWolves next weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre.
