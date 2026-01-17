Jake Boulanger Commits to Tufts University

For every junior hockey player, they dream of getting scouted by universities to continue their education and playing days. For Jake Boulanger, he made a dream many have a reality with his commitment to Tufts University, where he will continue his hockey journey with the Jumbos!

The entire Amarillo Wranglers organization is beyond proud of Jake Boulanger, and we are excited to see what his future holds. Last season the Amarillo Wranglers brought in the #10 from the Northeast Generals, where he started the season. Boulanger would feature in 34 games for the Amarillo Wranglers and tally 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points. This season for Jake Boulanger, he has tallied 7 goals and 8 assists for 15 points in 36 games so far this season.

Amarillo Wranglers General Manager Harry Mahood had this to say about Jake Boulanger:

"Jake has been the ultimate team player and performer since joining the Wranglers via trade last season. Utilizing hockey as a vehicle to enrich your life through discipline, sacrifice, education, and relationships are the cornerstones of Wranglers' Hockey Values. Tufts is getting a tremendous player but an even better person."

