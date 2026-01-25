Wranglers Pick up Three Points in El Paso

For the Wranglers, they have played phenomenal hockey in the new calendar year, but the results have not been an indicator of what this team has been producing on game nights. A road series in El Paso would prove fruitful as the patience for a deserved result finally swung the Wranglers' way, as they now look to use that momentum as a benchmark to keep playing how they have been.

1/23

The Wranglers would get a dream start to life in El Paso with Caden Hegarty burying a goal 36 seconds into the first period. Hegarty would be assisted by Ty Izadi and Daniel Rassega. The Wranglers would take a 1-0 lead into the locker room. Five minutes into the 2nd period, the El Paso Rhinos would answer back and tie the game up at 1-1. Neither side could find the go-ahead goal in regulation, so it would go to overtime. The two sides couldn't find the game-winning goal in overtime, so this one would be settled in a shootout. The El Paso Rhinos would earn the shootout win, but the Wranglers would still pick up a point.

Caden Hegarty: 1 goal, 1 point

Ty Izadi: 1 assist, 1 point

Daniel Rassega: 1 assists, 1 point

1/24

Heading into Saturday's game, the Wranglers looked to shake off the bad juju of close 1-goal losses that have loomed over them the past few games. The Wranglers would find themselves down 1-0 midway through the first period, but Jacob Miller would find the back of the net, tying the game up with 7:52 left in the 1st. Miller would be assisted by Jake Boulanger and Alfons Jentler. The Rhinos would take a 2-1 lead into the intermission, though, as they would find their 2nd goal of the night with 2:04 left in the 1st period. In the 2nd period the Wranglers would find an offensive spark from Daniel Rassega as he would score 2 goals. Rassega would net his first of the 2nd period with 17:03 left in the 2nd while being assisted by Ty Izadi and Caden Hegarty. With 12:44 left in the 2nd period, Daniel Rassega would rifle home a power-play goal, putting the Wranglers up 3-2. Rassega would be assisted by Cru Smith and Caden Hegarty. The lead would be short-lived, as the Rhinos would score a power-play goal of their own halfway through the 2nd period. Both teams would head to the final intermission locked in a 3-3 scoreline. With 10:29 left in the 3rd period, the Wranglers would find the game-winning goal. Danylo Dolin would slot home the game winner while being assisted by Mason Lupo and Yury Karatai. The Rhinos would pull their goalie with 1:40 left in the 3rd period, but the Wranglers would swarm the Rhinos, giving them very little breathing room. and forcing them into going offsides a few times as well. Casi Weckstrom would pick up his first win as a Wrangler in the process as well.

Daniel Rassega: 2 goals, 2 points

Caden Hegarty: 2 assists, 2 points

Danylo Dolin: 1 goal, 1 point

Jacob Miller: 1 goal, 1 point

Ty Izadi: 1 assist, 1 point

Cru Smith: 1 assist, 1 point

Jake Boulanger: 1 assist, 1 point

Alfons Jentler: 1 assist, 1 point

The Wranglers would pick up 3 points on the road, putting them 4 points off a playoff spot. The Wranglers return home January 30th and 31st as they will host the Oklahoma Warriors. Friday is College Night; all college students get into the game for free when they show their student ID. Saturday is a bobblehead giveaway! The first 500 fans in the door will receive a bobblehead of Wranglers mascot Rough! You can get your tickets at https://www.panhandletickets.com.







