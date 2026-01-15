Wranglers Sign Casimir Weckström Via Trade

The Amarillo Wranglers are pleased to announce the addition of Finnish goalie Casimir Weckström! Casimir was acquired from the Wisconsin Windigo via trade for future NAHL assets. Casimir spent the majority of his career playing U16 through U20 in Finland. Casimir would join the London Nationals of the GOJHL for the 2024-2025 season, where he would feature in 27 regular season games as well as 10 playoff games. In his 27 regular season games Casimir posted a 3.17 GAA, a .904 SV%, and a 13-12-1 record. In the GOJHL playoffs Casimir hit his stride, going 7-3 in net for the London Nationals. He would post a 2.92 GAA and a .932 SV%.

The following season Casimir would join the Wisconsin Windigo; in 10 games he would post a 2.60 GAA and a .927 SV% in 10 games played. Casimir would also feature in 5 games for the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL.

Amarillo Wranglers Head Coach had this to say about Casimir Weckström

"Weckström brings experience and proven success in this league, along with a high compete and strong work habits. He practices the right way and is ready to step in and contribute right away."







