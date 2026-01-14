Shamrocks' Alumni Cahill Named to NHL Central Scouting Rankings

Published on January 14, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- Earlier this week, former Watertown Shamrocks defenseman Phoenix Cahill was named to the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings report.

Cahill, who appeared in seven games last season for Watertown, was the 192nd ranked skater amongst North Americans and received a sixth-round grade. In total, Central Scouting ranked 224 North American skaters. He becomes the first player in franchise history to receive a ranking in the Mid-Term Rankings. He had also previously been named to the preliminary players to watch list.

After his stint with the Shamrocks, Cahill has since advanced to the Western Hockey League playing for the Prince George Cougars in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). He has two assists in 35 games for Prince George this season.

Cahill originally hails from Cottage Grove, MN and played his high school hockey at Cretin- Derham Hall in Minnesota. He is committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Colorado College.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.