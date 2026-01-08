Shamrocks Name Boren and Gudridge Co-Captains, Comstock Alternate

Watertown, SD -- Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley announced today that the team has named Zach Boren and Jordan Gudridge co-captains for the remainder of the season and has additionally named Erick Comstock as an alternate captain.

"We're proud to announce that Zach and Jordan have distinguished themselves as being leaders for our team on and off the ice," said Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley. "They both bring great leadership, experience, and work ethic to our organization. They are both high-character people, who exemplify what it means to be a Shamrock." Both Boren and Gudridge were originally named alternate captains, along with Justin Bartley, when Watertown announced their initial leadership group. The Shamrocks had been without a captain since Sproule departed the team to join the University of Connecticut in mid-December.

In addition to Boren and Gudridge, Kirley also announced that Comstock also now wear the "A" on his jersey.

"Erick has been an instrumental part of our team this season," Kirley added. "He has been an exceptional person at and away from the rink. He has a wealth of junior hockey experience and will utilize that to help our team. He's been a difference maker for us since the moment he got here.

All three players have chipped in for Watertown in helping lead to their success on the ice this year. Boren has seen his offensive numbers sky rocket, setting new career highs in goals (18) and points (33) as he paces Watertown's offensive production. Comstock and Gudridge meanwhile are the teams two leading scorers amongst defensemen with 23 and 14 respectively.

Watertown's full leadership group now consists of Boren (C), Gudridge (C), Comstock (A), and Bartley (A).







