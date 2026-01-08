Road Weekend in St. Cloud
Bismarck Bobcats News Release
The Bismarck Bobcats are heading East to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen for the final two games in St. Cloud of the regular season.
Season Series
The Bobcats are 3-1-0 against the Norsemen this season. St. Cloud is one of two teams that the Bobcats have scored 9 goals on.
Who's Hot?
Bobcat Forward Camden Alemond is on a 10-game point streak as he's notched 5 goals and 12 assists over that stretch.
Charlie Kresl extended his point streak to 11, as he now has 5 goals and 14 assists in his last 11 appearances.
Bobcat Goaltender Marko Bilic has a spectacular weekend going 3-0-0 with a .944 save percentage and a shutout on Saturday.
Forward Gabriel Bugeaud, despite being swept by Austin, contributed on both goals scored by the Norsemen last weekend as he tallied a goal and an assist.
Defenseman Will Esterbrooks leads the Norsemen in points with 28 on the season in 30 games played.
Last Weekend
The Bobcats swept all 3 games against the Minot Minotauros, one of them being in Bismarck, while the other two contests were played in Minot.
The Norsemen were swept by the Austin Bruins by final scores of 5-1 and 4-1 in a home and home series.
Game times for this weekend are as follows:
Friday 1/9: 7:00 P.M.
Saturday 1/10: 6:30 P.M.
