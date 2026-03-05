Brave the Shave vs. Watertown

Published on March 5, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats are back on home ice to take on the Watertown Shamrocks for one of the most exciting weekends of the year!

Season Series

The Bobcats are 5-1-0 against the Shamrocks this season.

Who's Hot?

Camden Alemond has been on fire since the Top Prospects Tournament. In the last 3 games he's potted 5 goals.

Teddy Richardson had yet another impressive weekend for the Bobcats with 6 helpers against the Mallards, 3 each night. Richardson is on an 8-game point streak where he's notched 17 points over that stretch (5G, 12A).

Bryce Francisco made his NAHL debut on Friday turning aside 30/32 and notching the victory. He then came in relief of Evan Hazelberg on Saturday due to injury, and stopped 17/18.

Zach Boren was a big piece of the Shamrocks' split with the Norsemen. He notched 3 goals and added on an assist in the series.

Forward Joe Rice extended his point streak to 6 games as over that stretch he's tallied 3 goals and 5 assists.

Mason Gudridge continues to shine for the Shamrocks. This season he is 17-8-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .926 save percentage to go along with 3 shutouts.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the Minnesota Mallards at home. The Cats are now 7-1-0 in their last 8 games.

The Shamrocks split the weekend with St. Cloud, winning in overtime @ St. Cloud on Friday 3-2, before falling in Watertown 4-2 on Saturday.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3/6: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 3/7: 7:15 P.M.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 3/6: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 3/7: 7:15 P.M.







