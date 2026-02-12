Bobcats Look to Continue Momentum against Norsemen

Published on February 12, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are back at the VFW Sports Center to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen for a two-game set.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 5-1-0 against the Shamrocks this season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Teddy Richardson was red hot this weekend notching 3 goals and 2 assists, while also being named the NAHL Central Division Star of the Week.

Nick Snyder also had quite the weekend scoring 2 of the Bobcats' 3 goals on Friday and tallying an assist on Saturday.

No Norsemen had more than 1 point last weekend against the Bruins in a rough weekend.

The Norsemen blew a 1-0 lead in the 2nd period Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the 1st period Saturday night.

Goaltender Beck Liden was in net for both games, Friday was certainly his better showing stopping 31/34 in the loss.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the Shamrocks in a pair of one-goal contests 3-2 and 5-4 in overtime.

The Norsemen were swept by the Bruins in a home & home series, 3-1 and 6-2.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

The game times for this weekend are as follows:

Friday 2/13: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 2/14: 7:15 P.M.







