Bobcats Set for 3 in 4 with Minot

Published on December 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are back to kick off both the 2nd half of the regular season and 2026 with 3 games in a span of 4 days against the Tauros. The annual New Years Eve Game will boast an INCREDIBLE fireworks display presented by Memory Fireworks, along with a post-game jersey auction!

Season Series

The Bobcats are 1-0-0 against the Tauros this season. Bismarck took on Minot on Thanksgiving Eve at the VFW Sports Center and thrashed the Tauros with a 9-4 victory.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward George Poirier has goals in back-to-back games coming off the weekend split in Watertown. In the lone game against Minot, Poirier notched a goal and 3 assists.

Camden Alemond continues his 7-game point streak (3G, 9A) as he looks to tack on more against Minot to further his impressive rookie campaign.

Charlie Kresl is also on a heater as of late, with an 8-game point streak (3G, 10 A). The line of Williams-Kresl-Alemond has been the most consistent offensive line for the Bobcats this season.

Forward Artem Prima leads all Tauros in points with 26 on the season in just 28 games. 13 of his 26 points have come on the man advantage.

Philip Wiklund is currently on a 3-game point streak (3G, 3A) as he began that point streak with a hat trick against St. Cloud

Last Weekend

The Bobcats split the weekend in Watertown with a 4-1 loss on Friday, but followed up with a 4-0 win on Saturday.

The Tauros split last weekend with the North Iowa Bulls on the road in a pair of one-goal contests.

Game times for this weekend are as follows:

12/31: 7:15 P.M. (VFW)

1/2: 7:35 P.M. (Maysa)

1/3: 7:35 P.M. (Maysa)

