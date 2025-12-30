2025-2026 Aberdeen Wings Alumni Update

Published on December 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







Here is an update on some Aberdeen Wings Alumni!

Leonid Bulgakov (2023-2025)

Bulgakov, from Minsk, BEL, played 123 total games for the Aberdeen Wings scoring 51 goals, 53 assists, for 104 total points. He sits 10th overall for all-time leading scorers for total player stats. Now, in his freshman year at Augustana University, he is making the same statement. In 18 games played so far this season, he has 10 goals, 6 assists, for 16 total points. With Leonid's scoring so far this season, he leads Augustana in points and goals. As for the CCHA, he has been named Rookie of the Week, is 5th overall for goals, 4th overall for goals per game, 14th overall for points per game, 14th overall for points, and 9th overall for shot percentage with 34 shots at 0.29 pct. Leonid also leads in Rookie scoring in the CCHA.

Jake Sibell (2019-2021)

Sibell, from Isanti, MN, played 68 games for the Aberdeen Wings, and was the 2nd best goaltender overall for the Wings with a 1.67 GAA and a .936 SV%. After playing for the Wings, Sibell committed to Niagara University where he played for two years. Afterwards, he transferred to the University of St. Thomas. After finishing his final year of eligibility, he signed his first professional contract with the Greensboro Gargoyles, the newest franchise to join the ECHL which is affiliated with the Chicago Wolves (AHL), and the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL). Now, he plays for the Tulsa Oilers which is affiliated with the San Diego Gulls (AHL), and the Anaheim Ducks (NHL). So far, he is 1-1 with Tulsa, has a 3.00 GAA and a 0.914 SV%.

Will Gilson (2021-2022)

Gilson, from Greenwich, CT, played 58 games for the Aberdeen Wings scoring 10 goals, 24 assists, for 34 total points. During his time with the Wings, he committed to the University of Alaska-Anchorage. He played there for two years, then transferred to RPI. After playing there for a year, he then transferred to Quinnipiac where he will play his final year of eligibility. So far this season, he has appeared in 15 games scoring 1 goal, 10 assists, for 11 total points.

Croix Kochendorfer (2023-2024)

Kockendorfer, from St. Paul, MN, played 21 games for the Aberdeen Wings. He had an 8-8-2 record with a .920 SV%. During his time with the Wings, he committed to Robert Morris University who was reviving their hockey program. In his first year at RMU, he had a 2.95 GAA, and a .906 SV%.

Luke Backel (2022-2025)

Backel, from Madison, AL, played 129 games for the Aberdeen Wings totalling 73 points, and was a Captain his final year. During his time with the Wings, he committed to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas ACHA, a program who beat the defending NCAA Frozen Four Champions Denver University, and are National Champions themselves. Their program is also trying to get into the NCAA DI as well. So far this season, Backel has appeared in 18 games scoring 10 goals, 5 assists, for 15 total points placing him 3rd overall on the roster for scoring.

Nathan Smith (2016-2017)

Smith, from Tampa, FL, played at Minnesota State University Mankato from 2019-2022. In 2018, he was a 3rd Round NHL Draft Pick to the Winnipeg Jets. Instead, he appeared in 14 games for the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL. Then, played 124 games for the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, and 60 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. This season, he now plays for the Charlotte Checkers who are affiliated with the Florida Panthers.

Matt Vernon (2016-2018)

Vernon, from San Jose, CA, played 75 games for the Aberdeen Wings. He sits 1st overall for all-time goaltenders for the Aberdeen Wings. After his time with the Wings, he finished 4 years at Colorado College, then played with the Reading Royals of the ECHL. After, he played 2 full seasons with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL where he was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team, and ECHL 2nd All-Star Team. In 2024-25, he was even loaned to the Rochester Americans of the AHL. He played 79 total games for the Jacksonville Icemen. Now, he plays for the HC Innsbruck in ICEHL in Austria.

Logan Britt (2016-2018)

Britt, from Crystal Lake, IL, played 66 games for the Aberdeen Wings before going to play for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. He then went to play 57 games for Quinnipiac University before transferring to Sacred Heart where he would appear in 74 games. For his last year of eligibility however, he would play for the University of North Dakota. After his college career, he would play for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, then played 49 games for the Reading Royals. Now, he plays for the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. So far this season he has appeared in 22 games. The Orlando Solar Bears are affiliated with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL), and the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL).

Owen Dubois (2020-2023)

Dubois, from Madison, WI, appeared in 135 games for the Aberdeen Wings, and was also an Assistant Captain for the team. During his time in Aberdeen, he also committed to the Air Force. Now, he is in his 3rd season with the Air Force, and has appeared in 81 total games. So far, he has scored 8 goals, 8 assists, for 16 total points in those games.

Kyle Gaffney (2020-2022)

Gaffney, from Plymouth, MI, played in 105 games for the Aberdeen Wings, and was also a Captain during the 2021-2022 season. During his time with the Wings, he committed to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks where he played 3 years. Now, for his last year of eligibility, he plays at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. So far this season, he has played 20 games scoring 1 goal, 5 assists, for 6 total points.

Cullen Ferguson (2020-2021)

Ferguson, from Binbrook, ON, CAN, played 36 games plus 11 post season games for the Aberdeen Wings. During his time with the Wings, he committed to Union College of the NCAA, and was the Captain of the team in his final year. After his final college season was over, he joined the Fort Wayne Rockets of the ECHL. Now, he plays with the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL which are affiliated with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL), and the New York Rangers (NHL).

Pierson Brandon (2018-2020)

Brandon, from New York, NY, played 111 games for the Aberdeen Wings. During his time here, he was an Assistant Captain for the team, and committed to Colgate University. He played 4 years at Colgate, was an Assistant Captain in his third year, and was the Captain in his final year. For his last year of eligibility, he transferred to UMass-Lowell where he would also be the Captain of the team. Now, for the 2025-26 season, he plays for the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. This team is affiliated with the Utica Comets (AHL), and the New Jersey Devils (NHL).

Cade Nielson (2019-2022)

Nielsen, from Lafayette, LA, played 159 games for the Aberdeen Wings, and was also an Assistant Captain in his time here. He also is the 2nd all-time leading scorer for the Aberdeen Wings with 157 total points. After his time in Aberdeen, he committed to the University of Alaska-Fairbanks where he played 1 season. During this time, he still played internationally with Team Great Britain. After 1 season in the NCAA, he went to play 1 season in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies which are affiliated with the Colorado Eagles (AHL), and the Colorado Avalanche (NHL). Now, for the past two seasons, Cade has been playing for the Glasgow Clan of the EIHL while also still playing for Team Great Britain. Fun Fact: While playing for Team Great Britain, he gets to play alongside his brother, Logan. But, when suiting up for Glasgow Clan, he plays against him.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.