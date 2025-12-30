Aden Gariepy Commits to Adrian College

Published on December 30, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- Watertown Sharmocks goaltender Aden Gariepy has announced his commitment to Adrian College to join the Bulldogs for the second half of the season.

Gariepy, who the Shamrocks acquired in a trade with the Shreveport Mudbugs in early November, appeared in five games for Watertown this season before announcing his decision to join the Bulldogs. He won three of his four starts before most recently coming on for a brief relief appearance in the Shamrocks final game of the first half of the season.

"We're proud of Aden on his commitment to Adrian," said Shamrock's head coach and general manager Casey Kirley. "Aden provided a mature and competitive presence on the back end while in Watertown. He's been an incredible teammate and we look forward to watching him continue to have success at the collegiate level." In joining the Bulldogs, Gariepy vaults himself into a roster that is right in the thick of competing for a national championship. Adrian College currently ranks second in the country in Division III men's hockey with a 10-2-0 record overall and is at the top of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) conference standings.

A native of Munising, MI, will close out his junior career appearing in 42 career NAHL games across three seasons with the Shamrocks, Mudbugs and Colorado Grit. He also spent a portion of this season in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.