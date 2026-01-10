Watertown Adds Forward Ben Davis from Langley Rivermen of the BCHL

Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks have officially added forward Ben Davis to the active roster from the Langley Rivermen of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

A 2007 born forward, Davis brings high-level junior hockey experience to the Watertown lineup.

Most recently with Langley, Davis recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 30 games this season. A year ago, Davis spent the entire season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Wenatchee Wild, playing in 49 of 68 games and recorded one goal and five assists as a rookie.

"Ben brings an immediate impact to our team," Shamrocks Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said in a statement. "He is a hardworking, skilled center. Ben competes every shift, makes plays, and plays a solid 200 foot game. We're excited to have him here in Watertown and to work with him to continue to grow his game." Although he's new to the team, Davis has ties to the Watertown locker room. As recently as 2023-24, Davis was teammates with Shamrocks' goaltender Mason Gudridge when the two played on Victory Honda AAA's 16U team.

Like Gudridge, Davis is a Colorado native born in Denver. He stands at 6'0", weighs 179 lbs., and is a right-shot forward.







