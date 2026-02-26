Watertown Signs Forward Sam Tudor to Tender Agreement

Published on February 25, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Watertown Shamrocks News Release







Watertown, SD -- The Watertown Shamrocks have officially announced that the club has signed forward Sam Tudor to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

"Sam is a good player with a lot of size and potential," Watertown Head Coach and General Manager Casey Kirley said in a statement. "He has good size, which he uses to his advantage in protecting pucks. He skates well and is a consistent producer offensively." Tudor, from Florissant, MO, is currently with the St. Louis AAA Blues 18U program and has recorded 26 goals and totaled 44 points in 57 games this season. His 26 goals are tied for a team high, and his 44 points rank third on the AAA Blue 18U squad.

Tudor, who just turned 18-years-old in January, is a 2008 born skater standing at 6'3" and weighs 176 lbs. He is right-handed.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.