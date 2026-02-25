Matinee Showdown as Titans, Hat Tricks Clash in Pivotal Fifth Meeting

Published on February 25, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks and New Jersey Titans square off for the fifth time this season in a 12:00PM matinee at Danbury Ice Arena. The season series is deadlocked at two wins apiece, setting the stage for a decisive showdown between East Division rivals.

Titans vs. Hat Tricks - Season Series Snapshot

The last meeting came January 28, when the Rabbits blanked the Red Buckets 3-0. Through four games, the Hat Tricks hold a slim 10-9 edge in total goals scored.

For New Jersey, Skogen Schrott has been the offensive catalyst against Danbury, posting five points (3 goals, 2 assists). Schrott and Owen Leahy each have three goals in the season series. The Titans are 3-for-18 (17%) on the power play against the Hat Tricks. Their netminders have combined for a stellar 2.01 goals-against average and .929 save percentage, though they have yet to record a shutout versus Danbury.

Seven Hat Tricks skaters have registered two points against the Titans, while Matt Shpungin and Gavin Burke each have scored twice in the matchup. Danbury's power play is 2-for-19 (11%) in the season series. Hat Tricks goaltenders have posted a combined 1.77 goals-against average and .941 save percentage, including one shutout by Jon Dukaric.

Titans Overview

New Jersey enters the contest fifth in the East Division with a 24-18-2-2 record for 52 points (16th overall). The Titans split a road series with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, falling 3-0 before rebounding with a 4-1 win. They've won four of their last five games and six of their last ten, carrying a 10-9-2-2 record on the road.

Offensively, the Titans have scored 134 goals (23rd in the league) while allowing 136 (12th fewest). They convert at 19.44% on the power play (23rd) and kill penalties at a 79.11% rate (17th). New Jersey has 35 power-play goals (19th), one short-handed goal (32nd), and has allowed ten short-handed goals - second most in the league.

Schrott leads the Titans in scoring with 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) and also tops the team in goals (25) and penalty minutes (125). Jonathan Lanza boasts a team-best +20 rating, while Leahy and Schrott each have three game-winning goals.

Between the pipes, the Titans hold a combined 2.73 goals-against average and .905 save percentage with three shutouts, all credited to Andrei Nikolaev. Nikolaev leads the club with 12 wins and a .911 save percentage, while Tyler Rounds owns the team's best goals-against average at 2.53.

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury sits sixth in the East Division with a 22-19-3-3 record and 50 points (19th overall). The Hat Tricks split a home-and-home with the Philadelphia Rebels, dropping a 6-5 road decision before earning a 3-2 victory at home. Like New Jersey, Danbury has won four of its last five and six of its last ten, thriving at home with a 15-6-1-1 record.

The Hat Tricks have scored 149 goals (16th) and allowed 148 (20th). Their power play converts at 16.67% (26th), while the penalty kill stands at 82.01% (10th). Danbury has scored 28 power-play goals (27th), six short-handed goals (16th), and allowed four short-handed goals (26th).

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists), while Matt Shpungin paces the club with 18 goals. Ludovik Gauvin leads the team in game-winning goals (3) and plus/minus (+14). Gavin O'Hara has accumulated a team-high 127 penalty minutes.

In goal, Danbury netminders own a combined 2.95 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with five shutouts - four by Jon Dukaric and one by Luke Brassil. Dukaric leads the team with 18 wins, a .917 save percentage, and a 2.65 goals-against average.







North American Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2026

Matinee Showdown as Titans, Hat Tricks Clash in Pivotal Fifth Meeting - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.