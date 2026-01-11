Ice Wolves Double-up on Jackalopes, 6-3

Published on January 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves delivered a thrilling performance in their latest outing against the Odessa Jackalopes, securing a decisive 6-3 victory. The game started with Odessa taking an early 2-0 lead, but the Ice Wolves quickly turned the tide. Inspired by a fight involving Stanley Hubbard, New Mexico scored three goals in just 52 seconds, with Anton Malyshev, Nayan Pai, and Andy Earl finding the net, ending the first period 3-2. In the second period, Jake Kasay and Oskar Edberg extended the Ice Wolves' advantage, scoring 36 seconds apart, pushing the lead to 5-2. The third period saw Odessa attempt a comeback, scoring a goal to make it 5-3, but New Mexico maintained their grip on the game. A late empty-netter by Noah Teng sealed the deal, ensuring a sweep of the Jackalopes. The Ice Wolves demonstrated resilience and skill, with strong performances across the roster. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/ .







