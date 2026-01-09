NM Ice Wolves Break out the Turquoise

The Ice Wolves debut their turquoise jerseys this Friday and Saturday, January 9-10 against the Odessa Jackalopes! The team will wear the turquoise jerseys for the remainder of home games this month. Read the full story in the Albuquerque Journal here.

Fans have the chance to win their very own replica turquoise jersey for free! The team is holding a giveaway from January 4 - 29 and the winner will be announced at the game on January 30 against the Shreveport Mudbugs. It is completely free to enter. Entries exclude Outpost Ice Arenas and New Mexico Ice Wolves staff. Visit the team's Fanzone here to enter for your chance to win.

