Frawner Shows up on the Front Line

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







COLE FRAWNER delivers.

The Wolverines captain netted two goals in Anchorage's 4-3 win over the Kenai River Brown Bears, including the lone tally of the first period and an unassisted top-shelf snipe to open the second.

Chase Trompeter answered a Kenai River goal, finishing a setup from Duke Gentzler to keep the Wolverines rolling.

After the Brown Bears tied it 3-3, Leon Buzek sealed the win by burying a feed from newest Wolverine forward Harout Arutyunyan.

The series wraps up tomorrow in Soldotna with a 7:30pm puck drop. Stream live on NAHLTV.com or catch the Wolverines Watch Party at Dave & Buster's.







