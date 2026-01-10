Ice Wolves Take Down Jackalopes, 5-3

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Odessa Jackalopes 5-3 Friday, January 9, 2026. The Jackalopes got on the board first with a powerplay goal from Shea Barry. The Ice Wolves would respond when Jake Kasay would deflect in a shot to tie the game after one period. Melker Lovenland would score the lone goal in the second period for a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

In an electrifying third period, the New Mexico Ice Wolves turned the game around with a stunning four-goal performance. With Odessa initially in a comfortable lead, the momentum shifted when Stanley Hubbard scored, sparking a comeback. The Ice Wolves' captain, Sean Gibbons, delivered the decisive blow with a spectacular goal, showcasing his skill with a top-shelf, bar-down shot that left the crowd roaring. Kevin Jones was a standout in goal, making a remarkable 49 saves on 53 shots, despite the pressure. The Ice Wolves took control with a 5-3 lead, marking their most productive period in the game. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







