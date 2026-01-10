Bugs Drop Opening Game to IceRays

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (15-13-3-3) scored first, but ultimately fell to the IceRays 4-1 on Friday night.

Johnathon Berndt opened up the scoring with the game's first goal, his 10th, at the 5:58 mark of the 1st period. Samango and Tremblay earned their 16th and 5th assists, respectively. The IceRays evened it up in late in the first, and followed up with 3 goals in the final frame, to take the 4-1 victory.

The Bugs return to the ice in Corpus Christi tomorrow with a 7:05 puck drop, join Zac Grant and Duncan Welker on NATV and the Mudbugs Audio Network for Landers pregame coverage, hitting the air at 6:45.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.