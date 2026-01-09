Streaking Wilderness Hungry for More in Weekend Pair vs. Steel

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness hope to maintain mid-season momentum this weekend with a pair of games vs. the Chippewa Steel. The two squads meet in a home and home series with each team hosting one game - Friday night's game will be in Chippewa Falls, while Saturday night, the two rivals will meet in Cloquet.

Minnesota (22-7-2) enters the series on a 4-game winning streak. The Wilderness and Steel each played three games last week. They opened the new year meeting each other at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet with Minnesota winning, 4-2. It was the fifth win in five contests vs. Chippewa.

The Steel (6-23-2) followed last Thursday's matchup vs. the Wilderness with a 2-game home series vs. the Anchorage Wolverines. On Friday, Chippewa battled through for a 7-6 shootout victory, while Anchorage responded with a 5-1 win Saturday.

The Wilderness swept a 2-game series vs. the Kenai River Brown Bears Jan. 2-3, with a 5-1 triumph Friday and winning 6-3 Saturday.

Friday night's game at Chippewa Area Ice Arena begins at 7:00 p.m. CST, while Saturday's contest in Cloquet is set for 7:15 p.m. CST.

Media: All games can be seen on NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This week's opponent (all games Fri./Sat. unless otherwise noted)

1 Wilderness 31 46 Fri. @ Chippewa, Sat. vs. Chippewa

2 Fairbanks 32 42 2 vs. Janesville

3 Springfield 33 40 2 @ Wisconsin

4 Wisconsin 32 39 2 vs. Springfield

5 Anchorage 31 32 Thurs. @ Anchorage, Fri. @ Kenai River

6 Janesville 33 29 2 @ Fairbanks

7 Kenai River 31 23 Thurs. @ Anchorage, Fri. vs. Anchorage

8 Chippewa 31 14 Fri. vs. Wilderness, Sat. @ Wilderness

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Chippewa 70 150 13 for 108 (12%) 39 for 164 (76.2%)

Wilderness 138 82 29 for 129 (22.7%) 28 for 130 (78.5%)







