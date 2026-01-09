Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

Published on January 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines will go for the sweep tonight as the two game series against the Kenai River Brown Bears comes to close tonight in Soldotna, Alaska.

Captain Cole Frawner led the charge during last night's 4-3 win, bagging two of the four goals himself.

You can catch the action live on NAHLtv.com or head over to Dave and Buster's for a Wolverines watch party.







North American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

