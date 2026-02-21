Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Chippewa Steel

Published on February 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines close out their three-game weekend tonight with a final matchup against the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls.

Despite the gap in the standings, this season series has been anything but predictable. The two teams enter tonight's contest deadlocked at 2-2 against one another. Anchorage currently sits fifth in the division with a 21-19-2-3 record, while Chippewa holds last place at 8-32-2-1 with 19 points. Still, the Steel have proven they can compete - especially on home ice.

Chippewa is coming in with momentum after a statement 4-1 upset win over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs last night, a reminder that no points come easy this time of year.

Puck drop is set for 4:30 pm AKST Fans can catch the action live on NAHLtv, or join fellow supporters in person at Dave & Buster's for the Wolverines watch party.

Three games in three days. One more battle.







