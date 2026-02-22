IceRays Clamp Down Late to Seal 5-2 Victory in Oklahoma for Sweep

Published on February 21, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (24-18-5, 4th) finished off a sweep of the Oklahoma Warriors (21-19-4) by a final score of 5-2 Saturday night at the Blazers Ice Centre marking the first sweep in the Sooner state since 2021. Easton Swift scored two goals in the final period and Xander Miceli made 33 saves in the win.

"I loved our composure tonight, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques." That was a playoff-type game, tight, physical, and emotional, and our guys stuck with it. We bent at times but didn't break. The response in the third period and the way we closed it out says a lot about the maturity of this group."

A highly competitive first period kicked off the finale in Oklahoma, with the Warriors holding the edge in shots through the first 10 minutes. Corpus Christi found its rhythm as the frame progressed and began peppering Warrior's goaltender Billy Stuski, finishing the period with 12 shots on goal.

The first blemish the netminder came following matching penalties, leading to 4-on-4 play. Jack Mackenzie capitalized for Corpus Christi, giving the IceRays a 1-0 lead. Nick Sinani picked up the lone assist, pushing his career-high point total to 16 on Mackenzie's sixth goal of the season.

Before the penalties expired, Oklahoma responded with an even-strength tally of its own. Trace Day made a slick move to tie the game at 1-1, netting his second goal of the weekend. A late power play for the IceRays generated a flurry of chances, but Stuski stood tall to keep Corpus Christi from reclaiming the lead heading into the intermission.

The intensity carried into the second period, with neither side willing to give an inch. Corpus Christi came up empty on two power-play opportunities, followed by another stretch of 4-on-4 play - but this time, the IceRays capitalized. Nick Sinani picked the pocket of a Warriors defenseman behind the net, stepped out in front, and fired a shot past Billy Stuski for his 11th goal of the season, giving Corpus Christi a 2-1 lead.

Midway through the period, a penalty on the IceRays gave Oklahoma a prime chance to even the score. After Alexandr Skuratov missed on a shorthanded breakaway at one end, the Warriors converted in transition, setting up Ben Osiashvilli for the tying goal to make it 2-2.

Another Corpus Christi power play came and went before the horn, leaving the IceRays 0-for-4 with the man advantage through two periods.

Corpus Christi set the tone in the final 20 minutes, striking early as Easton Swift buried a turnaround wrist shot into the top corner to give the IceRays a 3-2 lead. From there, Corpus Christi clamped down on Oklahoma's attack, stifling nearly every Warriors opportunity. Xander Miceli was stellar in net, turning aside 12 shots in the third period to secure his second consecutive victory.

Clinging to a one-goal lead in the final two minutes, Oklahoma pulled Billy Stuski for the extra attacker. Moments later, Swift knocked down a defender and fired the puck into the empty net to seal the win.

A frustrated Warriors squad took a penalty in the final minute, giving Corpus Christi one last power-play opportunity - and this time they capitalized. Alexandr Skuratov added the finishing touch, as the IceRays skated away with a 5-2 victory to complete the sweep in Oklahoma.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays make their final trip to George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana, to finish off the six-game road trip next week. The Shreveport Mudbugs will host the IceRays Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, with puck drop at 7:11 p.m. CT both nights. Watch the action live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC App!







