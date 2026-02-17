IceRays Tighten Grip on Playoff Position with 14 Games Remaining

Published on February 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (22-18-5, 4th) are four points richer after a crucial weekend sweep to open their road trip. The IceRays earned a pair of thrilling victories over the Odessa Jackalopes, including a 3-2 shootout win on Friday and a 6-5 triumph in the series finale.

With the two wins, Corpus Christi now sits at 49 points on the season, good for fourth place in the South Division with 14 games remaining in the regular season. All eight teams in the division remain in contention for a Robertson Cup Playoff berth. The Lone Star Brahmas (61 points) currently pace the division, while El Paso (58 points) and New Mexico (53 points) are battling for second place, a position that earns a first-round bye in the postseason.

The IceRays (49 points) continue their pursuit of a higher seed, but their closest challenger is the Oklahoma Warriors (45 points), who sit in fifth place. Oklahoma has three games in hand on Corpus Christi, making the final six head-to-head matchups between the two teams critical in the race for home-ice advantage in the opening round.

Shreveport (45 points), Odessa (43 points), and Amarillo (40 points) round out the tightly packed standings, with the sixth seed marking the final postseason berth.

Corpus Christi has 14 games remaining in the regular season, including six home contests at the American Bank Center in March. The IceRays open the month against the Warriors on March 6 and 7, followed by a March 13 and 14 series against the Wranglers. The regular-season home schedule concludes March 27 and 28 when Corpus Christi hosts El Paso.

For theme nights and more information about upcoming home games, see below.

Shoot a Puck, Win a Truck Promo March 6 -

Presented by AutoNation Chevrolet South Corpus Christi

Fans who purchase a ticket to the game by March 4th are automatically entered to be selected to win

Season Tickets Holders are automatically entered

Select Participants will be randomly selected and notified on March 5th

Must be 18 years of Age to qualify

STEM Night March 7 -

Presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures

Students wearing school spirit shirts get in FREE

1000 Fidget Giveaway Items

Robotics Exhibition on the concourse

Hands-On STEM Table

OLD Time Hockey Night March 14

Presented by Hillard Law

Special Meet & Greet Autograph Session during 2 nd Intermission

Specialty Slapshot Themed Jerseys

Post Game Skate with the IceRays & Steve Carlson presented by RTFC

Jersey Auction on DASH

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







