Corpus Christi Looks for Continued Success in Oklahoma

Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The march toward the postseason continues for the Corpus Christi IceRays (22-18-5) as they make their first visit of the season to face the Oklahoma Warriors (21-18-3). The IceRays enter the weekend four points ahead of Oklahoma in the standings, with six head-to-head matchups remaining between the two teams.

BROADCAST / GAME INFORMATION

The Warriors host the IceRays at the Blazers Ice Centre Friday, February 20, and Saturday, February 21. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT both nights in Oklahoma City.

Fans can watch the games on NATV or listen live on Retro Radio Corpus Christi by downloading the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app. Join the "Voice of the IceRays," Joey Erickson, all weekend long. Pregame coverage on both NATV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi begins 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

BACK ON SCHEDULE

Corpus Christi picked up a crucial sweep of the Jackalopes last weekend, snapping a season-long five-game skid. The 2025-26 campaign has been a roller coaster for several teams in the South Division, and with 14 games remaining in the regular season, the IceRays are looking to build consistency down the stretch.

The IceRays are one of two teams currently holding a playoff spot despite a negative goal differential. Corpus Christi enters the weekend in fourth place with a minus-8 goal differential, while Shreveport sits sixth at minus-18. The margins have been razor-thin, with each of the last nine games decided by two goals or fewer.

HEY, ROOKIE

Holland, Michigan native Gavin Melcher made his NAHL debut in net against Odessa last Saturday, earning his first career win. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound netminder brought a calming presence to the crease in a chaotic 6-5 victory for Corpus Christi.

Melcher stopped 38 of 43 shots and hopes to provide stability between the pipes moving forward. He spent the first half of the season in the NCDC with the Woodstock Slammers, where he posted a 2.18 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage in 12 appearances.

SHERLOCK SWIFT

The IceRays first-year forward was a late addition to the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in Plymouth, Michigan, replacing the injured Johnny Maruna. Among a collection of the league's top talent, Swift quickly proved he belonged.

Easton recorded two goals and three points in two games, helping lead Team South to a pair of victories at USA Hockey Arena. His strong two-way play stood out as he competed alongside teammates Andrej Paricka and Islom Dzhabberganov.

The West Hartford, Connecticut native has tallied 13 goals and 33 points in 44 games this season for Corpus Christi.







