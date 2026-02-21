IceRays Outlast Warriors in Seven-Round Shootout Thriller

Published on February 20, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (23-18-5, 4th) outlasted the Oklahoma Warriors (21-18-4) in a 4-3 shootout victory Friday night at the Blazers Ice Centre. The win marked the IceRays third straight on their current road trip and their fifth shootout victory of the season.

"I loved our resilience tonight. We had control, lost it for a stretch there, and instead of hanging our heads, we responded the right way. That's growth, said Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques." Our goalie gave us a chance all night, and in a tight division game like this, sometimes it comes down to composure in the big moments, and I thought we showed that."

The IceRays came out flying in Oklahoma, jumping to an 8-1 shot advantage and drawing the game's first penalty. However, Corpus Christi failed to record a shot on the power play, shifting momentum to the Warriors, who earned a man-advantage of their own moments later.

Oklahoma capitalized quickly, as defenseman Bronson Sabol found the back of the net just seconds into the power play with a wrist shot for his fifth goal of the season, opening the scoring in the first period.

Goaltender Billy Stuski stood tall for the Warriors as the IceRays continued to press for the equalizer. After turning aside the first 12 shots he faced, Stuski was finally beaten late in the frame when Colin Watson buried a one-timer. The goal marked Watson's first since returning to Corpus Christi and his first tally since October 4. Chayse Laurie and Nick Sinani picked up the assists on the equalizer.

The opening 10 minutes were quiet for both teams, as misconnected passes led to sloppy, low-event hockey. The game began to open up as the period progressed, and the second penalty of the night on Nolan Davis sent the IceRays back to the power play.

Corpus Christi moved the puck with precision but couldn't find the finishing touch, as Stuski kept the game tied. Although they didn't convert on the man-advantage, the IceRays carried that momentum at even strength. Shortly after the power play expired, Johnathan Cifialdi rifled a shot into the top corner past Stuski to give Corpus Christi its first lead of the night at 2-1.

Xander Miceli made nine saves in the period to keep the IceRays in front heading into the second intermission.

A quiet second period gave way to a chaotic final 20 minutes, with the IceRays nursing a one-goal lead. Cifaldi struck again with under 14 minutes remaining in regulation, wiring home his second of the night to give Corpus Christi a 3-1 cushion. It marked his first career multi-goal game in his rookie campaign.

The lead, however, quickly disappeared. Matching penalties resulted in 4-on-4 play, and Oklahoma capitalized as Trace Day and Jackson Hone scored nine seconds apart to even the game at 3-3 with half a period to play. Both Stuski and Miceli were tested down the stretch but held firm, sending the game to overtime tied through 60 minutes.

In the extra frame, the Warriors outshot the IceRays 8-3, though Corpus Christi generated the best opportunity on an Andrej Paricka breakaway that was turned aside by Stuski. After five scoreless minutes, the contest moved to a shootout. Miceli finished regulation and overtime with 33 saves.

The first five shooters for both teams were either denied or missed the net. Deep into sudden death, Easton Swift broke through to give the IceRays the edge. Oklahoma's Denny Oh answered to extend the shootout, handing Miceli his only blemish of the skills competition.

Cifaldi followed with a snapshot past Stuski's blocker to put Corpus Christi one save away from victory. The Warriors turned to Sabol, but Miceli shut the door to cap a seven-round shootout thriller, securing a 4-3 win and the extra point for the IceRays.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays wrap up the series tomorrow night at the Blazers Ice Centre against the Warriors with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. CT. Catch the game live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC App. The pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center the first week of March when they host the Oklahoma Warriors on the 6 th and 7 th. AutoNation Chevy South and the IceRays are partnering for t he Shoot the Puck - Win a Truck giveaway, where two lucky fans will have the chance to win a 2026 Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 on March 6 at the Hillard Center. Saturday is STEM Night presented by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. For more information visit goicerays.com.

