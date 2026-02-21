Ice Wolves Top Wranglers, 2-1

The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 2-1 Friday, February 20, 2026. Stanley Hubbard opened the scoring halfway through the first period for the one goal lead. The Wranglers would answer immediately as Ty Izadi would tie the game 17 seconds later. Jackson Silverberg and Casimir Weckstrom would stand on their heads the rest of the first period and into the second period and the game would stay tied heading to the third period. Oskar Edberg would deflect a shot from Koen Harrold on the powerplay into the back of the net for the 2-1 lead and the Ice Wolves would hang on. The teams will play again Saturday, February 21 at 7:14pm CT/6:14pm MT with the action being available on NATV by selecting away audio.







