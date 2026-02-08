Ice Wolves Get Past IceRays in Shootout, 3-2
Published on February 7, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves defeated the Corpus Christi IceRays in a shootout 3-2. The IceRays opened the scoring 1:34 into the opening period. Andy Earl would tie the game with under four minutes to go in the first period for his first goal of the game. The second period would see only the IceRays score for the 2-1 lead through two periods of play. Andy Earl would find the back of the net once again 6:56 into the third period to tie the game and send it into overtime. The netminders would stand on their head time after time and send this game to a shootout. In the shootout Jackson Silverberg would stop both of the shots he faced as Andy Earl and Sean Gibbons would both score securing the Ice Wolves the victory.
