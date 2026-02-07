Tomahawks Fail to Capitalize Early, Fall to League-Leading Black Bears 5-2

ODENTON - The Johnstown Tomahawks (18-17-7) were defeated by the league leading Maryland Black Bears (34-5-4) by a score of 5-2 on Friday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Maryland. Jack Genovese and Domeniks Domokejevs scored for the Hawks, both coming early into the second and third periods respectively. Zack Ferris was in the net for the Hawks and despite the loss, played a really strong game, turning aside 28 of 32 shots he faced. The Black Bears were led by NAHL leading scorer Harrison Smith who is usually a pass-first player, putting the puck into the back of the net twice. Ryan Denes was victorious between the pipes for Maryland.

The Tomahawks were in Maryland on Friday night to face the league's top team through three-fourths of the season. It was a tall task, but also a valuable measuring stick as Johnstown continues to search for consistency. As has been the case several times in recent weeks, the Tomahawks were handed an early power-play opportunity-just 58 seconds into the game-with a chance to grab momentum and set the tone. Maryland's penalty kill stood tall, however, keeping the game scoreless and settling things down after a strong opening push from Johnstown. Tomahawks goaltender Zack Ferris was extremely sharp through the game's first ten minutes, making several strong saves and even a jaw-dropping glove save sliding from right to left keeping the score at zeroes. Seven minutes later, the Hawks were given another opportunity with the man advantage and another chance to strike first. Once again, the Black Bears killed it off, and the momentum quickly swung the other way. Just 30 seconds after returning to even strength, the NAHL points-per-game leader Harrison Smith found the back of the net for his 21st of the season, giving Maryland a 1-0 lead. With six minutes remaining in the period, Drew Peterson was sent off for tripping, and this time Maryland capitalized. Only 30 seconds into the power play, Smith struck again for his second of the night, extending the lead to 2-0. The pressure didn't stop there. Just 35 seconds later, Jaden Sikura was left alone in front and made a forehand-backhand move to beat Zack Ferris, pushing the lead to 3-0 and forcing the Tomahawks to use their timeout. Overwhelmed by Maryland's pace and the surge of energy from the home crowd, the Tomahawks managed to regroup enough to reach the first intermission down three. Shots on goal after one period favored Maryland 13-7.

The second period loomed large for the Tomahawks, as in a 3-0 game, the next goal simply had to be theirs. Johnstown got that opportunity early when Maryland was whistled for tripping, and although the power play itself came up empty, the breakthrough arrived immediately after it expired. Just one second after returning to even strength, Jack Genovese buried a shot from the right side of the net for his eighth goal of the season, with Sean Leetch picking up the assist. Suddenly, after a difficult opening 20 minutes, the Tomahawks were right back in it at 3-1. Maryland, however, went on to show why they sit atop the league standings. Just under four minutes later, Black Bears captain Owen Drury answered with his ninth of the season, restoring the three-goal cushion at 4-1. The most penalized team in the league continued to struggle with discipline, as Harrison Smith was sent off for tripping with 11 minutes remaining in the period. Once again, the Tomahawks were unable to capitalize, and play returned to five-on-five. With just over six minutes to play, the game took on a more physical tone. Ethan Rosenoff and Cole Peters were each assessed roughing minors, while Maryland was also tagged with an additional cross-checking penalty, giving Johnstown its fifth power play of the night. Despite the opportunity, the Hawks still couldn't find a way through, letting another chance slip away. The chippiness continued through the remainder of the period, but the score stayed the same as the teams headed to the locker room with Maryland leading 4-1. Shots on goal through two periods favored the Black Bears, 21-12.

The third period began with the Tomahawks in the same position they were in after the first, trailing by three against the top team in the league, but this time with only 20 minutes remaining to try and climb back. Johnstown got the start it needed, striking early just as they did in the second period. Newcomer Domeniks Domokejevs found the back of the net to cut the deficit to 4-2 with 17 minutes still to play. Charlie Zetterkvist and Kirby Perler were credited with the assists, and the early goal gave the Hawks some life. As the period went on, the pace and intensity continued to build. With 13 minutes remaining, Alex Gomes and Cole Peters dropped the gloves, each receiving fighting majors, but Johnstown was assessed the extra minor, sending Maryland to the power play. The Tomahawks were able to kill it off, and play opened up into a stretch of back-and-forth action over the next several minutes. While Johnstown generated a few looks, they were unable to seriously challenge Black Bears goaltender Ryan Denes, whose rebound control and defensive support kept things rather manageable. With about seven minutes to play, tensions boiled over again as Justin Chiras and Logan Dueling squared off in the game's second fight. This time, Maryland was handed the extra minor, giving the Tomahawks their seventh power play of the night. Once again, however, the opportunity slipped away, and Maryland maintained control of the momentum. Still within striking distance, the Tomahawks pushed late. With 2:19 remaining and following a Maryland icing, Johnstown set up for an offensive-zone faceoff. Head coach Adam Houli pulled goaltender Zack Ferris for the extra attacker, but after winning the draw, a miscommunication at the blue line led to a turnover. Brody Anes capitalized, breaking in alone and scoring into the empty net to seal the deal making it 5-2. Shots on goal in the game favored Maryland, 33-19.

