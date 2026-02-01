Titans Outlast Tomahawks Through 60 Minutes for 5-2 Victory in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN - The Johnstown Tomahawks (17-16-7) were defeated 5-2 in regulation by the New Jersey Titans (20-15-4) at 1st Summit Arena on Friday night, pushing the Hawks' losing streak to now three straight games. The Titans were led by their leading scorer Skogen Schrott as he scored the first goal of the night and added an assist to lead his team to the win. Tyler Rounds made the start between the pipes for the Titans and registered 24 saves on 26 shots. Nikita Oleksiienko got the start for Johnstown but was replaced by Zack Ferris halfway through the 2nd period following the Titans' 3rd goal of the night. Drew Peterson and Charlie Zetterkvist were the goal scorers for Johnstown.

After being held scoreless through their last 120-minutes of hockey versus this New Jersey team, the Hawks' needed a good start on Friday night. However, despite an okay pace and some quality chances, it was the Titans striking first on the power play putting the Hawks' behind the 8-ball early once again. Skogen Schrott was the goal scorer, grabbing his 21st of the season. Following the Titans goal, the Hawks were given a golden chance to get it right back as they went to their first power play of the night, but were stymied by the Titans kill. Some momentum seemed to be gained from the man-advantage though, as Hawks' defenseman Drew Peterson scored his third goal of the season and second in as many games, tying the game at 1-1. Nick Metelkin and Kirby Perler were credited with the assists. The two teams headed for the break in the same position they began, tied up. Shots after the first favored New Jersey slightly at 11-9.

After what definitely wasn't a perfect period for the Tomahawks, they still found themselves in a strong spot. The start of periods has seemed to be the kryptonite for the Hawks so far this season as they either fail to take advantage of an early power play, or take a penalty of their own. The latter was the case tonight as Jack Sullivan was sent off just 20 seconds into the second period after being called for high-sticking. The Titans didn't score on the ensuing power play but before Sullivan could get across the ice, make the change and allow a new player to join the play, Nikloas Doumas scored, giving the Titans the 2-1 lead. It was certainly a deflating goal for the Hawks as both crowd and bench began to settle. The New Jersey momentum continued to roll and just four minutes later, they sniped another one extending the lead to 3-1. The second period yielded six-penalties taken by the Tomahawks, minimizing nearly every chance they would have to forge a comeback with less than half the game to play. The two teams headed for the second break with the Titans comfortably in the drivers seat up 3-1, and leading the shots on goal advantage at 23-18.

Staring down the barrel of potentially dropping out of the final playoff spot in the East, the Hawks were going to need an outstanding third period. Charlie Zetterkvist came through for the Hawks as he floated one towards the net from near the blue line and for the second time on the evening, a Tomahawks goal came directly off a fortunate bounce from a Titan stick en route to the net. Zetterkvist's 16th of the season, which was assisted by Nick Metelkin, got the Hawks right back in it at 3-2. Continuing with the consistency theme, the Hawks' failed to build upon their energy from the goal and allowed the Titans to seize it, scoring just four-minutes later to make it 4-2. Eduard Gubeladze was the goal scorer and it was his first career NAHL goal. Schrott and Zharikov were credited with the assists. It was at this point where with how things have been going as of late, you could almost feel the game had just about slipped out of reach. The Titans went on to add a dagger fifth goal with just under five minutes to play as Sebastian Vitali scored his third of the year. The rest of the clock began to bleed out and the quietness of the building was evident. Titans would go on to roll to the 5-3 victory on the road, setting up an even bigger stakes showdown tomorrow night. Final shots on goal remained in favor of New Jersey at 32-26.

