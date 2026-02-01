Weekend Recap January 30-31

The last games of January, the Tauros were in Watertown, SD, getting a chance to move into the fourth playoff spot, a crucial weekend as every game matters as the faster playoffs approach.

Friday night at the Prairie Lakes Ice Arena, Brody Josselyn was able to get a quick goal for the Shamrocks just two and a half minutes into the game, his first of the season. That was the only time the puck would meet the net in the first period, as Tauros trailed by one at the end of the first.

However, Sebastian Haborak became friendly with the penalty box as he served his first penalty for tripping, and second for checking from behind. Davin Nichols received Minot's only penalty in the first for a hooking call.

Heading into the second period, it was a quiet first half of the second with no penalties or goals. A fast-moving game, as Kyle Greene found the net with nine minutes and fifty seconds left to go, his second point of the night following his assist on Josselyn's goal.

After that goal, both teams started to show more of a physical presence, with Owen Chartier serving two minutes for hooking, followed by Ty James with two minutes for holding.

At the end of the second, Tauros were down two goals.

The third and final period was a quick back-and-forth between these two teams. When Tauros pulled Chase Anderson from net, it was Payton Struck who was able to get the empty netter for the Shamrocks.

Mason Gudridge got his first shutout with 37 shots on goal from the Tauros, as they looked to turn things around going into Saturday's face-off.

Saturday's game started off quiet, until Joe Rice opened the scoring for Watertown, starting his four-point night. Ivan Sidorov responded with a goal for the Tauros and ended the first period at aces.

Into the second, Kyle Greene struck first for Watertown. Quick to follow was Minot native, Mack Morelli, getting his third goal of the season. Shamrock's captain Zach Boren would end the second with a goal, Watertown leading by one.

As the third period began, Tauros attempted to play 6 on 5 as they pulled Brian Cooke from between the posts. Tauros would end up being short-handed as Jakub Habla sat 2 minutes for delay of game.

That would do it for the weekend, as Antons Macijevskis would score a power-play goal to end the game.

Tauros continue on the road and will face the third-place Aberdeen Wings, in the Odde Ice Center, after the Wings completed a weekend sweep against Bismarck.

