Weekend Recap February 6-7

Published on February 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Olivia Tosto, www.minotauroshockey.com

The Minot Minotauros hit the road Friday night, traveling to Aberdeen to take on the Wings at the Odde Ice Center, and came away with a Friday night victory to open the weekend.

The Tauros struck first on the power play late in the opening period. Trevor Stewart netted his first goal as a Minotauro, capitalizing on a Caden Lee kneeing penalty. Ivan Sidorov and Philip Wiklund picked up the assists on the man-advantage. Aberdeen took two penalties in the first period, with Gavin Reed sent off for tripping and Lee for kneeing, but Minot made them pay on just one of the opportunities.

Aberdeen answered early in the second period, as former Tauro Briggs Orr scored just 55 seconds in to tie the game. Aberdeen applied pressure on the power play following penalties to Dane Ramirez for holding and Davin Nichols for slashing, but the Tauros' Papa John's Penalty Kill shut the door both times to keep the game tied.

The third period delivered plenty of action. Lucca Ori appeared to score earlier in the frame, but after a review the goal was waved off. Ori wouldn't be denied, though. With just 43 seconds remaining, he buried the game-winner, assisted by Ivan Sidorov and Anthony Spadaro, sealing the Tauros' win. Chase Anderson was stellar in net for Minot, stopping 29 of 30 shots for a .967 save percentage as the Tauros skated away with the Friday night victory.

Saturday night saw a very different script.

Aberdeen opened the scoring just 2:10 into the game when Jibber Kuhl found the back of the net for the Wings' Teddy Bear Toss goal. Caden Lee followed with a shorthanded goal while Briggs Orr was in the penalty box for tripping. Minot killed off an Evan Foiles roughing penalty with another successful Papa John's Penalty Kill, then finally got on the board when Briggs Knott scored his first of the night, assisted by Ivan Sidorov and Lucca Ori.

The Tauros were unable to capitalize on a First Western Bank Power Play after Wings captain Owen Pitters was called for tripping. However, Minot closed the period on a high note, as Lucca Ori scored with just two seconds remaining in the first, with assists from Briggs Knott and Dane Ramirez.

The second period proved costly for Minot, beginning with an Aberdeen goal from Doucette just 1:11 in. A series of Tauros penalties followed - Alex Schwarz for tripping and Trevor Stewart for checking from behind - the latter leading to a Wings power-play goal from defenseman Cooper Anderson. Additional penalties to Ivan Sidorov for interference and Anthony Spadaro for delay of game opened the door for Taven James to add another Aberdeen tally. The period ended with Owen Pitters in the box for roughing, giving Minot some momentum heading into the third.

In the final 20 minutes, the Wings took the only two penalties of the period, with Ciarmitaro called for holding and Briggs Orr for cross-checking. Briggs Knott capitalized on Orr's penalty to pull Minot closer. But as the Tauros pushed for the equalizer, it was Jibber Kuhl who sealed the game with an empty-net goal with just 30 seconds remaining.

The Tauros split the weekend in Aberdeen and now turn their focus to the road once again, as they head to Watford City this upcoming weekend to take on the Mallards.







