Weekend Recap February 27-28

Published on March 1, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Olivia Tosto, www.minotauroshockey.com

The Minotauros hosted Minot State University College Night on Friday evening at Maysa Arena as part of Agriculture Weekend festivities.

The North Iowa Bulls made the trip to Minot and were ready for puck drop in what proved to be a fast-paced opening period. Despite strong tempo on both sides, the first frame remained scoreless. The only penalty of the period was assessed to North Iowa's Rysz for tripping, sending the teams into the intermission tied at 0-0.

Minot found its rhythm in the second period. With 13:56 remaining, Briggs Knott opened the scoring, assisted by Anthony Spadaro and Will Nolan.

Trevor Stewart followed with another goal for the Tauros, finishing a play set up by Nolan and Knott to extend the lead.

The momentum continued when Will Nolan recorded his first goal as a Minotauro on the First Western Bank Power Play, capitalizing while North Iowa's Marat Mikhin served a minor for elbowing.

Late in the period, Riley Mullen was called for tripping, giving the Bulls an opportunity. Kuzmenkov converted on the advantage to score North Iowa's first and only goal of the night before the second intermission.

The third period belonged to the Minotauros. North Iowa's Niko Russ was assessed a minor for cross-checking, though the Tauros were unable to capitalize on the ensuing First Western Bank Power Play.

Ty James was later called for slashing, but Minot responded with a successful Papa John's Penalty Kill to maintain control.

With 2:44 remaining in regulation, Mackley Morelli netted his fifth goal of the season to further extend the lead.

Dane Ramirez sealed the victory with a power-play goal in the final eight seconds, securing a decisive win for the Minotauros.

Minotauros needed to continue the momentum into Saturday night.

North Iowa was assessed the game's first penalty for too many men on the ice, with Bobby Thornton serving the minor. Minot was unable to capitalize on the ensuing First Western Bank Power Play opportunity.

The Bulls struck first, as Carter Davis opened the scoring to give North Iowa a 1-0 lead.

Minot responded immediately. Off the ensuing draw, Philip Wiklund found the back of the net, assisted by Dane Ramirez and Mackley Morelli, tying the game in quick fashion.

However, North Iowa answered just over a minute later. Niko Russ restored the Bulls' lead with their second goal of the period.

The opening frame concluded with both Ethan McKay and Dane Ramirez assessed penalties: McKay for roughing and Ramirez for slashing, resulting in four-on-four play to begin the second period.

Midway through the second, at the 15:44 mark, Joe Coghlin was called for roughing. Both teams generated scoring opportunities throughout the period, but special teams continued to play a key role.

Jakub Habla was later assessed a slashing minor, sending the Tauros to the Papa John's Penalty Kill. Minot successfully killed off the penalty.

Shortly after, Owen Dawson received a two-minute minor for boarding, putting the Tauros back on the penalty kill. Minot once again came up with a successful defensive stand.

As the horn sounded to end the second period, tensions escalated. North Iowa's Ivan Bercik was assessed a two-minute minor for boarding, while Nikita Kolmykov received a five-minute major for spearing, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Korolyuk capitalized on the power play, scoring while Nikita Kolmykov continued to serve his five-minute major.

Ivan Bercik returned to the penalty box shortly after, this time for cross-checking. However, the Tauros were unable to convert on the ensuing First Western Bank Power Play opportunity.

Late in regulation, Minot was forced back onto the penalty kill. Lucas Ryen was assessed a minor for too many men on the ice, resulting in the Tauros spending two of the final 2:19 on the Papa John's Penalty Kill.

Moments later, North Iowa's David Higley received a minor penalty for cross-checking. As tensions continued to rise, Dane Ramirez was issued an unsportsmanlike misconduct with 1:54 remaining in the game.

Marat Mikhin added a late goal for North Iowa, followed by Mike Malatino to secure the result, as the Tauros fell by a final score of 5-1.

The Minotauros return home next week to host the Minnesota Mallards for Family Weekend. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets and follow the Minot Minotauros on social media for updates and coverage throughout the week.







