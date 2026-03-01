Heroics of Ferris, Jarmain and Zetterkvist Earn Tomahawks Three of Four Points vs Rochester

ROCHESTER - The Johnstown Tomahawks (20-22-7) defeated the Rochester Jr. Americans (32-14-1) in yet another thrilling overtime finish by a score of 5-4 on Saturday night in Rochester, NY. The loss in the extra frame(s) was impressively Rochester's first of the season, through their first 46 games. Will Stewart opened the scoring for Johnstown, Nick Jarmain scored his third and fourth of the weekend, Sean Leetch found the back of the net and Charlie Zetterkvist was the OT hero, coming through on the power play. Zack Ferris got the back to back nods between the pipes for the Hawks' and was just tremendous, making 43 saves on 47 Rochester shots in the victory. Cameron Doran scored twice for Rochester and Florian Wade was also back between the pipes for Rochester and made 21 saves on 26 shots in the loss.

Saturday night's showdown for the Tomahawks was slated to carry extra weight, after surrendering a late lead the night before but still salvaging a point, this game took on even higher levels of importance. Two points against one of the league's top teams would not only boost confidence within the room, but would also have a major impact on the East Division standings with just 10 games remaining. The opening period started out and it closely mirrored Friday night's script. The Tomahawks struck first as William Stewart finished a two-on-one rush, electing for the shot over the pass and beating Florian Wade to give Johnstown a 1-0 lead. However, the early lead was short-lived. Just 1:30 later, Charlie Zetterkvist was whistled for tripping, giving the ever-dangerous Rochester Jr. Americans power play their first opportunity. After killing off nearly the entire two-minutes, Cameron Doran found the back of the net for his fifth of the season, tying the game at one. Following the goal and the first media timeout at the midway mark, tensions began to rise between the East Division rivals. With exactly 10 minutes remaining, two players from each side were sent off for roughing, keeping the teams at five-on-five. Rochester seemed to carry the momentum out of the scrum, as Konner Powell buried his 15th of the season to give the Jr. Amerks a 2-1 lead. Once again, the script felt familiar - Rochester scoring twice to answer an early Tomahawks opening goal. This time, however, the Hawks' captain made sure history didn't repeat itself. After Rochester was assessed a head contact penalty with just under eight minutes remaining, the Tomahawks went to work on their first power play of the night. Just 30 seconds later, Nick Jarmain ripped home his 31st goal of the season - and third of the weekend - tying the game at 2-2, with Jack Sullivan picking up the assist. Johnstown continued to push following the equalizer and earned another power play with under five minutes to play, but couldn't convert. After one of the most exciting first period's of the season, the teams headed to the locker room tied up at two, with Rochester holding a slim 14-12 edge in shots on goal.

After an explosive opening frame, it was clear fans on both sides were in for yet another exhilarating period - potentially the fifth and sixth straight, high-event periods of the weekend. The momentum carried straight into the second, though the Johnstown Tomahawks were tested early after being assessed a kneeing minor. On the penalty kill, goaltender Zack Ferris came up large, turning aside multiple chances while his PK unit held firm to earn the kill. Roughly six minutes after the power play expired, Rochester regained the lead at even strength as Cameron Doran netted his second of the night, making it 3-2. Just 45 seconds later, the Tomahawks were whistled for tripping and faced a potential nightmare scenario with the possibility of falling behind by two, but once again the penalty kill delivered at a pivotal moment, shutting down the Rochester power play. While the middle period featured less offense early on, Johnstown remained steady and eventually earned an opportunity when Rochester took its fourth penalty of the night on a high-sticking call. The Tomahawks power play wasted no time. Just 10 seconds in, Nick Jarmain struck again, tying the game at three with his second goal of the night and fourth of the weekend. Riding their captain's absurd goal-scoring tear, Johnstown pressed hard late in the period. With just under 90 seconds remaining, Jarmain once again sparked the play, getting a puck to the net that produced a rebound in the crease. Sean Leetch was waiting on the doorstep and buried it, giving the Tomahawks a crucial 4-3 lead heading into the second intermission. Despite being outshot 26-21 through two periods, Johnstown carried both the edge on the scoreboard and the momentum into the final frame.

The third period loomed as the most important of the season to that point - a true make-or-break frame for the Johnstown Tomahawks and their playoff hopes. As expected, the pace was more cautious early on, with Johnstown focused on protecting the one-goal lead and closing things out in regulation, but it was never going to be that easy against this Rochester team. The period featured frequent stoppages and structured, disciplined hockey from both sides, with no penalties through the first portion. As play crossed the midway mark, the ice began to tilt. The Jr. Americans poured on the pressure, piling up shots and sustained extended zone time. Johnstown's defense bent but didn't break, and goaltender Zack Ferris was outstanding, making several high-end saves using his athleticism to keep the lead intact. That resistance finally cracked late. After a Rochester timeout with roughly 2:30 remaining, Rochester pulled Wade for the extra attacker. Following a clean faceoff win and heavy traffic in front, the puck worked its way through bodies and past Ferris to tie the game at four. Leo Mantanudo scored the goal, his first of the season, igniting the home crowd in crunch time. Moments later, the situation worsened for Johnstown as just 50 seconds after surrendering the tying goal, Johnstown was assessed a slashing minor with 1:10 remaining, sending Rochester to a power play that would stretched through the end of regulation and into overtime if needed. Once again, the Tomahawks showed their resolve, as Zack Ferris turned aside the most dangerous Jr. American in Ryan Shaw with just getting a piece of the puck with his glove on the breakaway chance which would have likely ended the game which helped kill off the penalty to secure his team at atleast one point as the game headed to extra time.

Overtime opened with Rochester still on the man advantage, enjoying plenty of space at four-on-three. Yet again, the Tomahawks' penalty kill rose to the occasion, surviving another siege to stay alive. With just under two minutes remaining, momentum finally swung the other way as Rochester was whistled for a penalty, giving Johnstown its fifth power play of the night - and a four-on-three advantage for the remainder of overtime. A play had to be made, and it had to be made in the next two minutes. Off the ensuing offensive-zone faceoff, the Tomahawks controlled possession and patiently cycled play looking for the right chance. The puck "shockingly" found its way to Nick Jarmain in the high slot after a slick handoff from Charlie Zetterkvist, who then switched him spots. With Jarmain understandably drawing the majority of attention after a four-goal weekend, Rochester sold out to take away his shot. Jarmain made them bite and slid a perfect back-door pass to a wide-open Zetterkvist, who buried the overtime winner. The goal erupted the Tomahawks bench, capping off a gritty, hard-fought 5-4 overtime victory and securing three of four points on the weekend against an outstanding Rochester team. Despite being outshot 47-26, Johnstown found a way when it mattered most. A huge weekend for a group that needs a lot of things to go right to make the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

