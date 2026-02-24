Weekend Recap February 20-21

The Tauros returned home for a pivotal late-February series against the Watertown Shamrocks, as the regular season winds down and the playoff race tightens.

Friday night began with a relatively quiet opening period, marked by limited whistles and steady five-on-five play. A high-sticking penalty assessed to Owen Chartier sent the Tauros to the First Western Bank Power Play, but the opportunity quickly shifted momentum in Watertown's favor. Justin Bartley advanced the puck, setting up Kyle Greene for a shorthanded goal, as Minot was unable to capitalize with the man advantage.

The remainder of the period featured disciplined, straightforward hockey until tensions flared in the final seconds. A post-whistle scrum resulted in five unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. For Watertown, Andrew Smulkstys and Ben Davis while the Tauros' Davin Nichols received a minor and a 10-minute misconduct, joined by Evan Foiles and Trevor Stewart in the penalty box.

With both benches navigating penalties to begin the second period, defenseman Jordan Gudridge extended the Shamrocks' lead to 2-0, assisted by Payton Struck. Additional penalties followed, including a holding call on Noah Sergott and a too-many-men infraction served by Volodymyr Naumenko for Minot. Owen Fask was later penalized for checking from behind, capping off a physical and tightly contested middle frame.

The third period proved eventful. Just 1:22 into the frame, Jachym Prusek put the Tauros on the board, assisted by Ivan Sidorov. However, only 29 seconds later, Anthony Spadaro, from Briggs Knott, evened the score for Watertown. Justin Obrochta restored the Shamrocks' lead, and Joe Rice added an empty-net goal late. Lucca Ori scored with 21 seconds remaining to keep Minot within reach, but Payton Struck sealed the outcome with an empty-netter of his own with 17 seconds left, securing the victory for Watertown.

Saturday's contest opened with a stronger showing from the Tauros. Despite two unsuccessful First Western Bank Power Plays, Ty James broke through to give Minot the early advantage. After Nikita Kolmykov was penalized for high sticking, the Tauros successfully killed the ensuing Papa John's Penalty Kill opportunity. Volodymyr Naumenko extended the lead with just 25 seconds remaining in the first period.

That would conclude Minot's scoring for the night. Late in the second period, while the Tauros were shorthanded due to a hooking penalty to Philip Wiklund, Owen Chartier found the back of the net for Watertown, assisted by Zach Boren and Andrew Smulkstys.

The third period featured disciplined play on both sides, with no penalties assessed. Zach Boren tied the game 2-2 off assists from Kyle Greene and Brody Josselyn, sending the matchup into overtime at Maysa Arena.

In the extra frame, it was Kyle Greene who delivered the decisive goal just two minutes into three-on-three overtime, finishing a play set up by Owen Chartier and Justin Bartley to conclude the weekend series.

The Tauros are home again this upcoming weekend to face the North Iowa Bull for a fun weekend, Ag Weekend and Friday night's game is College Night!







