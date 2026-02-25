Warriors Sweep Ice Wolves with Overtime Thriller

Published on February 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors came back from 3 goals down to defeat the New Mexico IceWolves 6-5 on Tuesday night. The win marks the 3rd sweep of the season for Oklahoma and 2nd in overtime fashion for the team. Jakub Galnor was the hero in 3 on 3 as he buried the overtime winner bar down over the New Mexico netminder.

Ironically, the game started off as bad as you can imagine with the Warriors giving up 4 first period goals, 3 of which were in the first 7 minutes of the game. Oklahoma would muster two of their own in the period, one from Mason Wright and another from Ben Osiashvili, but still found themselves down a pair after 20 minutes. The 2nd period was better for Oklahoma as they scored early on a beautiful play from Trace Day. After New Mexico scored to take a 2-goal lead once again, the Warriors struck back with Mason Wright once again on the power play. After 40 minutes, the score sat at 5-4. Into the 3rd, the Warriors finally found the tying goal with Trace Day just 22 seconds into the period. The score would remain 5-5 until the final regulation buzzer. In overtime, both teams had several great chances, and Billy Stuski made a ridiculous SportsCenter Top10 save to rob the IceWolves on one occasion. Then, with 38 seconds left in the game, Jakub Galnor scored the game winner for Oklahoma, sealing the sweep.

With the win, the Warriors reach 50 points on the season and sit just 3 points away from the 4th place IceRays.

The Warriors will welcome the division leading Lone Star Brahmas to the Blazers Ice Centre this weekend for the 3rd series of the year between both teams.







