Ferris and Power Play Spark Tomahawks But Ultimately Fall Short 4-3 in Regulation

Published on February 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ODENTON - The Johnstown Tomahawks (18-18-7) battled hard but once again were defeated for the second night in a row by the league leading Maryland Black Bears (35-5-4) by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Maryland. Jack Genovese, Nick Metelkin and Jack Sullivan found the back of the net for the Hawks. Zack Ferris was back in the net for the Hawks and despite the loss, played one of his best games of the season, turning aside 39 of 43 shots he faced. The Black Bears were led by NAHL leading scorer Harrison Smith who added two more assists for his 49th and 50th of the season. Tanner Duncan scored the game-winning power play goal for Maryland. Dominic Gatto was in the net and made 10 saves on 13 shots in the victory.

Saturday night's action got underway with the Tomahawks clinging to the final playoff spot in the East, needing a response-or at the very least, a way to come away with a point-with Danbury and Philadelphia close on their heels. Due to an injury to their 1B goaltender if you will, Nikita Oleksiienko, Zack Ferris was forced to stay between the pipes for a second consecutive night, looking to continue the solid play he showed on Friday. It was a strong start for the Tomahawks, as Jack Genovese continued his recent hot stretch, scoring his ninth of the season and second of the weekend just 3:44 into the game. Nick Jarmain was credited with the lone assist. It was another rare instance of Johnstown grabbing an early lead, and they did a good job managing it for much of the period. Maryland eventually found the equalizer 11 minutes later, when Brayden Wade sniped one past Ferris to tie the game at 1-1. The first and only penalty of the period came with just 48 seconds remaining, as Jack Sullivan was sent off for tripping, meaning the Tomahawks would have to finish the period shorthanded and continue the kill to start the second. Shots on goal after the first period favored Maryland, 11-6.

Coming into the second period tied with the league's top team while needing to kill over a minute of carryover power-play time isn't usually a recipe for success, but the Tomahawks' penalty kill-and Ferris-came through in a big way. After the penalty expired, Maryland carried that momentum and tilted the ice heavily, peppering Ferris and forced him to make several A+ stops that kept the game from getting out of hand early in the period. Ferris stood tall as long as he could, but with 12 minutes remaining, Liam Doherty scored his fifth of the season from long range following sustained pressure, giving the Black Bears a 2-1 lead. NAHL points leader Harrison Smith picked up his first point of the night with an assist, along with Ryan Franks. With six minutes left, Maryland took its first penalty of the night. Entering the game as the most-penalized team in the league, it was a key opportunity for Johnstown-and they capitalized quickly. Just nine seconds after the faceoff, Nick Metelkin showed great patience, pulling the puck around a sliding defender and snapping a shot over the glove to tie the game at 2-2. Dominic Domokejevs recorded the assist, earning his second point of the weekend. Through nearly 40 minutes, the Tomahawks continued to battle, and that work paid off again when Maryland was called for interference with 30 seconds left in the period. Late goals can provide a major lift, and Johnstown seized the moment. Off the faceoff, defenseman Jack Sullivan made a move around a defender, stepped into the slot, and snapped a shot home just five seconds into the power play to restore the Hawks' lead at 3-2. Taking the lead with 26 seconds remaining, Johnstown would have liked to head to the locker room at full strength to devise a plan for the final 20 minutes. Instead, defenseman Drew Peterson was sent off for roughing with six seconds left, swinging momentum back toward Maryland heading into the third. Shots in the second period were 20-6 in favor of Maryland, bringing the game total to 32-12.

Despite not scoring on the carryover power play to begin the third, Maryland quickly settled into its identity-defense first, turning stops into chances. The momentum stayed firmly on their side, and with 16 minutes to play, Jaden Sikura scored his second of the weekend to tie the game at 3-3, another reminder of why this team has only lost five games in regulation all season. The Tomahawks were handed a chance to respond almost immediately, as Harrison Smith was sent off for tripping, putting Johnstown's red-hot power play-already 2-for-2 on the night-back to work in a key moment. After some initial setup in the Maryland zone, however, nothing materialized. Before the advantage could expire, Jack Genovese was called for tripping, creating a quick stretch of four-on-four that turned into a Maryland power play for over a minute and a half. In situations like that, a timely penalty kill can keep you alive late in a game, but it didn't take long for Maryland to capitalize. Tanner Duncan buried a one-timer from the right circle off a beautiful no-look pass from Ryan Franks to give the Black Bears their second lead of the night at 4-3. Harrison Smith also picked up his second assist of the evening on the goal to reach the 50 assist plateau through just 44 games. As the clock worked under 10 minutes, and then under five, the Tomahawks struggled to generate offensively, managing just one shot on goal in the period to that point. Maryland, arguably the league's best team, showed how difficult they are to chase when protecting a late lead, suffocating time and space and limiting chances in front of backup goaltender Dominic Gatto, who was forced to make just one save in the final frame. Johnstown was given one last opportunity with three minutes remaining, heading to its fourth power play of the night and eventually pulling Ferris for a six-on-four advantage. But once again, Maryland's structure and penalty kill held firm, running out the clock to complete the sweep and leave the Tomahawks without a point on the weekend, pushing them out of the final playoff spot. Shots in the third period were 12-1 in favor of Maryland, bringing the game total to 43-13.

