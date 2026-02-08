Lobenwein Scores in Debut as Wolverines Fall in Fairbanks
Published on February 8, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
FAIRBANKS, AK -- The Anchorage Wolverines closed out their weekend in Fairbanks with a 5-1 loss to the Ice Dogs tonight.
Balint Lobenwein, recently acquired from the CT Chiefs North of the NCDC, made an immediate impact by scoring the Wolverines' lone tally in his first game with the team.
Anchorage now turns its focus to the road ahead, using the upcoming week to reset before a challenging matchup against the Midwest Division's top-ranked Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet, Minnesota.
