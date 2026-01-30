Home Game Day: Fairbanks Ice Dogs vs. Anchorage Wolverines

Published on January 30, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wolverines return to the Sullivan Arena tonight to kick off a two-game series against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

The last time these two met, the Wolverines swept the series and jumped into first place in the Club 49 Cup point tracker. Tonight, they'll look to protect their three-point lead and secure their fourth straight win over the Ice Dogs - and their sixth consecutive win at home.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

