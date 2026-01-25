Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

Published on January 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The two-game series between the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Anchorage Wolverines wraps up tonight with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop in Soldotna.

After snapping the Wolverines' win streak, the Brown Bears will look to secure just their second victory over Anchorage this season.

With the Midwest Division standings tight between third, fourth, and fifth place, the Wolverines can't afford to drop back-to-back games to Kenai River, and will be hungry for the win tonight.

Catch the action live on NAHLtv.com, or join fellow fans at Dave & Buster's for an official Wolverines watch party.







