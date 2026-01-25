IceRays Rally from Three-Goal Deficit, Fall, 4-3, in Overtime to Odessa

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- The Corpus Christi IceRays (20-15-4) clawed their way back from a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell short, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Odessa Jackalopes (16-16-6) on Saturday night at the Hilliard Center. The loss snapped the IceRays' seven-game winning streak, though they extended their point streak to eight games. Corpus Christi pushed its point total to 43 and remains fourth in the South Division with 20 games remaining.

"I'm proud of the way our guys responded after a tough first period," Head Coach Kevin St.

Jacques said. "We showed a lot of character battling back, getting points out of a game where we were down early. There are things we need to clean up, but the compete level and belief in the room never wavered." Odessa's high-powered offense struck quickly in the first period, erupting for three goals in rapid succession. Gabe Pankratz opened the scoring with a nifty deflection past IceRays netminder Xander Miceli to make it 1-0. Just nine seconds later, Caden Ghiossi sliced across the crease and stuffed home his second goal of the weekend to double the lead, prompting Corpus

Christi to pull Miceli. The Jackalopes kept the pressure on, as Ghiossi netted his second of the period, and third of the weekend, to extend the lead to 3-0 heading into the first intermission.

A quieter second period produced one bright spot for the IceRays, as forward James Chase buried his fifth goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1. It marked Chase's first goal since September 26, snapping a 24-game goal drought. Sam Troutwine picked up the assist on the lone goal of the period.

With their win streak in jeopardy, the IceRays threw everything they had at Odessa goaltender Ben Vatis, who was stellar, turning aside 34 shots. At the other end, Griffin Davis relieving Miceli, was sensational, stopping 33 of 34 shots in regulation to keep Corpus Christi within striking distance.

The IceRays pulled within one early in the third period when Johnathan Cifaldi scored his third goal of the season. Moments later, Corpus Christi was assessed a major penalty to Sam Troutwine, giving Odessa its second five-minute power play of the weekend. Davis came up with multiple game-saving stops as the IceRays successfully weathered the storm.

Corpus Christi then earned a power play of its own, and Chase Nehring capitalized by swatting home a rebound off a Trent Coleman shot to tie the game at 3-3. The IceRays pressured late in regulation, but Vatis and the Jackalopes held firm to force overtime.

Overtime lasted nearly the full five minutes. After both teams traded chances that either fizzled wide or were denied by Vatis and Davis, Jack L'Esperance wired home the game-winner from the left circle with under a second remaining to lift Odessa to a 4-3 overtime victory.

The defeat snapped the IceRays' streak of three consecutive overtime wins.

NEXT SERIES

The IceRays are back on the road next weekend in El Paso, Texas, as they clash with the El Paso Rhinos on Friday and Saturday, January 30 & 31. Puck drop on both nights is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT. Tune in to the games live on NAHLtv or listen for free on the Retro Radio CC app. The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES Corpus Christi returns to the Hilliard Center February 6 & 7 when they host the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a two-game weekend series. The weekend is headlined by Stars and Stripes Night on Saturday where all Veterans, Active-Duty Military, First Responders, and their family's get in free! Up to four free tickets when you show your ID at the Hilliard Center Box Office. Stars and Stripes Night is presented by the U.S.S Lexington Museum and IBEW 278!







