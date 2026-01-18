Swift Strikes in Overtime as IceRays Sweep Wranglers in Amarillo

Published on January 17, 2026

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (19-15-3) grinded out their second consecutive overtime victory over the Amarillo Wranglers (14-19-3) by a final score of 3-2 Saturday night. Easton Swift played the overtime hero with his 11th goal of the season to extend the IceRays win streak to a season long six games. It also marks the first sweep of the season away from the Hilliard Center.

"That's a complete team win," said IceRays Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques. "We didn't have our best start, but our guys stayed composed, competed every shift, and trusted each other. Griffin was outstanding in net, our special teams came through when we needed them, and Easton made a great play in overtime. That's the kind of effort that builds confidence and wins hockey games."

For the second straight night, the IceRays took a penalty in the opening minute, giving the Wranglers an early power play. Amarillo tested IceRays goaltender Griffin Davis, making his first start since December 2, but failed to convert for the fourth time on the weekend. The Wranglers stayed on the attack and soon took a 1-0 lead when Alfons Jentler buried a rebound. Midway through the period, an altercation between IceRays defenseman and Wranglers forward Tyler Tsoukalas sent both to the locker room, but a Tsoukalas aggressor penalty gave Corpus Christi a power play. The IceRays capitalized before intermission as Johnny Maruna blasted home his sixth power-play goal to tie the game 1-1.

Amarillo struck early in the second period to restore a one-goal lead on Kirill Evstigneev's fourth goal of the season. The Wranglers had several chances to extend the lead, but Griffin Davis made two key saves on captain Jacob Miller to keep the IceRays within one. Amarillo's third penalty of the game put Corpus Christi on the power play, and once again Johnny Maruna found the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2. Maruna's second goal of the night, his 13th of the season, came with just two seconds remaining on the advantage. Neither side could break the deadlock, and for the second straight night the teams headed to the final frame tied.

Chances continued to mount in the final 20 minutes of regulation, but Davis was superb in net, turning aside all 10 shots he faced in the period. At the other end, Gavin Shahn was equally sharp, making 12 saves as the IceRays pressed for the go-ahead goal. A late penalty to Corpus Christi sent the IceRays back to the penalty kill, but they held firm, finishing a perfect six-for-six on the weekend. For the second straight night, the game was decided in overtime.

Amarillo generated two quality chances early in the extra frame, but Davis stood tall to keep the IceRays alive. On their first sustained possession of overtime, IceRays forward Easton Swift pulled away from his defender, drove the net, and slipped a forehand past Shahn to seal a 3-2 overtime victory for Corpus Christi over Amarillo.

NEXT SERIES The IceRays return home to the Hilliard Center next Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, for a two-game series against the Odessa Jackalopes. Saturday is Stinger Ray's Birthday Bash! Kids 12 and under get in free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Activities at Stinger Ray's birthday include face painting, games, balloon artist, dancing, and more!







North American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

